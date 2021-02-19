Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Feb 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:25 AM

By Greg Peel

To put things into perspective, next week is the last of the four weeks of the February reporting season but at the end of this third week, only half of all companies covered by FNArena brokers will have reported. The other half reports next week.

There’s no point in picking highlights. Note also that as results mount up, so too do ex-dividends, on a lag. They begin to flow in earnest from next week.

If reporting season isn’t enough of a distraction, next week sees quarterly data begin to flow in the lead-up to the following week’s GDP result. Numbers are due for construction work done, the wage price index and private sector capex.

The ABS will also provide a preliminary look at January trade, as well as private sector credit data.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting.

The US will see numbers for home sales and prices, consumer confidence, durable goods orders, personal spending & income and PCE inflation, and another revision of December quarter GDP.

China will release February PMIs on Friday.

