Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 15, 2021

5GN 5G NETWORKS LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $1.36

Wilsons rates ((5GN)) as Overweight (1) -

5GN’s half-yearly revenue and operating income figures were below Wilsons' expectations although the reasons for the lacklustre performance weren't immediately visible.

In order to achieve its FY21 revenue guidance of $60m-$65m, Wilsons calculates 5GN needs to achieve a second half revenue of circa $32m, a rise of 33% versus last year.

Wilsons retains its Overweight rating with a target price of $2.23.

This report was published on February 5, 2021.

Target price is $2.23 Current Price is $1.36 Difference: $0.87

If 5GN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 64% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 123.64.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 2.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 48.57.

APT AFTERPAY LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $151.74

Bell Potter rates ((APT)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter sees a step change in Afterpay’s product offering after the collaboration with Westpac Bank ((WBC)) to introduce Afterpay’s branded savings and transaction accounts, along with budgeting tools.

The broker believes if the company is successful in launching white-labelled Westpac banking products in Australia, it’s likely the market will have confidence in Afterpay rolling out a similar offering in all its jurisdictions, providing meaningful valuation upside.

Buy and the price target is increased to $168.50 from $140.

This report was published on February 5, 2021.

Target price is $168.50 Current Price is $151.74 Difference: $16.76

If APT meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $110.09, suggesting downside of -27.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 887.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 1099.6.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 33.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 447.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 44.1, implying annual growth of 219.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 344.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $4.34

Wilsons rates ((AQZ)) as Market Weight (3) -

Alliance Aviation Services confirmed a strong result, observes Wilsons, with first half profit before tax up 72% versus last year and slightly above company guidance.

The surge was driven by higher operating income, in turn led by higher utilisation and a more favourable activity mix.

Wilsons expects significant upgrades to the company's outer years on the back of additional fleet purchases announced in December. The recent wet lease agreement with Qantas ((QAN)) improves the broker's confidence levels in the deployment of the expanded fleet.

The broker retains its Market Weight rating with a target price of $4.58.

This report was published on February 10, 2021.

Target price is $4.58 Current Price is $4.34 Difference: $0.24

If AQZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.22, suggesting upside of 20.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.8, implying annual growth of 3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 17.70 cents and EPS of 27.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.7, implying annual growth of 22.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

BSA BSA LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.32

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BSA)) as Buy (1) -

Within its detailed strategy update, BSA has included guidance for 1H21 underlying operating earnings (EBITDA) of $11.4m (1H20: $14.3m), and indicated FY21 operating earnings of around $21.8m (FY20: $25.9m), which will be impacted by lower NBN-related volumes against the peak roll-out period in FY20, with a level of deferment across the business also adversely impacting on earnings.

While Canaccord Genuity is mindful of aspiration targets set by BSA, it concludes that on the back of a number of new contract wins to commence in late 2H21, in addition to the acquisition of Catalyst ONE, there’s little change to its medium-term earnings forecasts.

As a result, the broker retains its DCF valuation and target Price of $0.45/share, and Buy recommendation.

The report was published on February 10, 2021.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.13

If BSA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.67.

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.28

Shaw and Partners rates ((CAJ)) as Buy (1) -

Prior to its 1H21 result in February, Shaw and Partners has flagged Capitol Health as a likely beneficiary of strong 2H21 diagnostic imaging market tailwinds, which bodes well for a stronger than expected year of profit growth.

The company continues to make up lost volumes ground since the first lockdowns countrywide.

The broker notes that while the States where there were lesser lockdowns had extremely strong bounce backs, even Victoria (largest state/operation for the company) the worst state of operation across the data set, has also bounced back materially, and the exit rate is strong into January/2H21.

The broker notes that circa 9% 1H21 volume growth on 2H20 results implies a $30m-plus operating earnings (EBITDA) number in FY21, versus its projected $28.2m.

Buy rating is unchanged as is the target price at $0.32.

This report was published on February 8, 2021.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.04

If CAJ meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.80 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

