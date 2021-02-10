The Understated Comeback Of Aussie Dividends

Australia | 10:01 AM

This February reporting season is expected to feature dividends re-emerging from a serial downturn that started two years ago and accelerated with the pandemic, leading analysts to hunt for stocks likely to surprise

-Dividend outlook possibly understated, so look for surprise announcements

-Expect above average dividends by the major miners

-Major banks expected to increase dividend payout ratios

-Risks to Energy and Telcos

By Mark Story

Given the recent good form experienced by the ASX200 index, up 47% since the 23 March low, there’s growing optimism that stronger-than-expected profit results this reporting season will see an end to the run of declining payouts of dividends over the past year or more.

Notably absent over the past two years were the historically high dividends paid by the big four banks, with many retirees who typically live off bank (and other) dividends, regarding secure yield as critical.

While the coronavirus didn’t do any favours to company distributions, the number of companies with the capacity to pay a sustainable dividend was on the wane well before the pandemic surfaced.

Over the past nine months, dividend deferrals and cuts have taken a considerable toll on income investors with the forecast 12-month forward yield of the ASX200 shrinking below its 10-year average of 4.7% to 3.4%.

During 2020 the earnings payout ratio also reduced from 73% to a low of 65%.

The ice is melting

With 13 of the 15 local companies that have reported in February thus far (up until Monday, February 9), having hit or exceeded expectations, and forward guidance from companies operating under robust operational momentum, there is growing expectation the recent freeze in company distributions could finally start to thaw.

There’s no expectation of a dividend bonanza any time soon, and yields aren’t expected to return to average over the short term, with FY23 market estimates, including FY23 dividend estimates, still lagging pre-covid-19 levels by almost -20%.

However, Wilsons suspects the market is potentially understating the dividend outlook.

With the payout ratio for the market as a whole falling from 84% to 65%, the broker suspects corporates are awaiting higher confidence around the outlook before deploying the cash on corporate balance sheets into growth initiatives, and/or higher dollar dividends.

While earnings have been revised upwards, with economic outcomes not as bad as feared, Wilsons argues that dividend estimates have lagged along with capital management initiatives, which are also typically poorly forecast, offering an additional source of dividend payments.

Greater expectations

Wilsons would not be surprised to see upward dividend revisions across the market this reporting season, driven by improved earnings estimates along with a lift in dividend payouts.

The broker identifies energy, financials and materials sectors as all containing the potential for positive dividend surprise versus market estimates over the next three years.