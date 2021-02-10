Shaking Up the Rental Sector: Hmlet Opens Second Western Sydney Site

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rental disruptor Hmlet is delighted to open the doors of its second development in Parramatta – Hmlet Parramatta CBD, an architecturally designed 41-studio property.



Hmlet Parramatta CBD, Studio room. Image by Hmlet

Parramatta CBD is Hmlet’s eighth development in Australia since its 2016 launch, bringing its total number of beds to 250. It is the second in the firm’s four-part deal with Sydney developer Revelop, with a further two locations in Petersham and Balgowlah in the pipeline.

Newly opened Hmlet Parramatta CBD is a contemporary space with an inviting mix of private and communal space designed by renowned Sydney architect PBD Architects and interior design firm Coco Republic. Wellness and connection are key focuses of the design, with a spacious rooftop garden complete with barbeque pits where members can relax and socialise, and two stunning 18-metre green walls designed by Junglefy that provide a connection to nature and help keep the building cool.

"We design and curate homes where ease and comfort go hand in hand – sustainable spaces where new ideas are born and meaningful connections are made," says Michael Hogg, Country Manager at Hmlet. "And we’re continuously developing our offerings to help our members create opportunities to live more and do more."

One of the finer developments in the area, Hmlet Parramatta CBD sets a new standard for build-to-rent developments in Australia, driven by Hmlet’s extensive experience in this sector. "Hmlet Parramatta CBD is a state-of-the-art building, providing modern living in a central and convenient location," says Charbel Hazzouri, Co-founder and Director at Revelop. "The architecture is landmark for its location and the communal areas and the rooms themselves are well-lit, well-ventilated and provide for a comfortable and luxurious place to live."

It is the model property for any developer looking to venture into the build-to-rent sector; tenants are provided with beautiful facilities and hassle-free living opportunities, while developers enjoy a low-risk investment with all the day-to-day operational issues taken care of.

A partnership with Hmlet minimises vacancy risk and reduces operational costs. Even during these challenging times, Hmlet has managed to maintain healthy levels of occupancy; in Australia, the average occupancy rate is 90% with an average tenancy of 13 months. Hmlet also handles all those time-consuming tasks, such as the marketing and interior design of a property and end-to-end tenant relations.

"Working with Hmlet has given us the opportunity to partner with an operator who can deliver the occupancy to such a unique building, with a strong brand," says Hazzouri. "As owners, we are reassured by their professionalism and ability to upkeep and maintain a building of this standard."

Hmlet is a Singapore-based property and lifestyle platform reinventing the traditional idea of collaborative living, with custom-designed spaces and services, hassle-free tenancy agreements and community events. Their locations are carefully chosen to offer the perfect blend of lifestyle and value, with easy access to cafes, shops and transport.

Hmlet tenants are referred to as ‘members’ and have a dedicated Member Experience Manager who takes care of their day-to-day property needs and organises fun social events for members. There’s also a Hmlet member app, which allows members to keep track of upcoming socials, chat with other members and manage their bills.

Hmlet Parramatta CBD provides members with the ideal entree into the larger Parramatta community – an area that is often referred to as Sydney’s second CBD. Parramatta CBD is a small suburb in Parramatta with a friendly, village feel, boasting a variety of great restaurants and shops. It’s also conveniently located just 10 minutes’ walk from Parramatta CBD train station and Westfield Parramatta, making commuting to the Sydney park CBD and designer shopping easy.

Studios at Hmlet Parramatta CBD come fully furnished (with the option of unfurnished) and equipped with white goods so members can move straight in and start living. Leases are flexible; stay for as little as three months or as long as you like. Single/double studios at Hmlet Parramatta CBD start from AU$400 per week.

To learn more about Hmlet Parramatta CBD, see here .

About Hmlet

Since its launch in 2016, Hmlet has become the leading and fastest-growing property and lifestyle platform in Asia-Pacific with more than 100 locations in Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan. Responding to the changing industry dynamics and a deeper understanding of customers, Hmlet operates an ecosystem of real-estate related offerings including property listings, furniture rental and interior design services to provide people with a hassle-free living experience.

Visit www.hmlet.com to find out more.

For further information or interviews, please contact news@hmlet.com.

