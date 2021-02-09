Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 09, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 12:58 PM

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.24

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with a target of $2 on Aroa Biosurgery.

Aroa Biosurgery announced the Appulse joint venture will be disbanded in February and Aroa will take its ENDOFORM portfolio directly to the US wound care market.

Under the joint venture, Aroa paid almost 50% of the sales force costs while Appulse reps had to sell both Aroa’s ENDOFORM and Hydrofera’s range of wound dressings.

Wilsons highlights Aroa will retain its key reps and its regional distribution will remain broadly unchanged. Aroa’s skin substitute product for closing healed wounds is expected to receive its unique reimbursement code that will enable a 2021 launch.

This report was published on February 2, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.24 Difference: $0.76

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 61% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.31.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 72.94.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BUB BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $0.66

Bell Potter rates ((BUB)) as Hold (3) -

Bubs Australia’s second-quarter report shows gross revenue was down -12% versus last year driven mostly by a contraction in infant nutrition revenues. Brand investment was $2.7m forming 21% of gross sales.

Bell Potter has reduced its net revenue forecasts by -16% for FY21 and -12% in FY22. The broker notes Bubs is still in the early stage of its product life cycle with revenue predominantly driven by an expansion in the distribution footprint and product uptake.

Bell Potter retains its Hold rating with the target price declining to $0.73 from $0.80.

This report was published on January 29, 2021.

Target price is $0.73 Current Price is $0.66 Difference: $0.07

If BUB meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 60.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 73.33.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CXL CALIX LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $1.75

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CXL)) as Buy (1) -

Calix has announced Cemex – one of the largest cement producers in the world – has joined the LEILAC-2 project to help develop Calix's CO2 mitigation technology.

Canaccord Genuity believes this development adds significant industry and technical knowledge, plus additional funding to the program (construction-phase) from a major player in the Cement industry (with Cemex being a top-10 cement producer globally).

While the early stage nature brings a wide range of valuation outcomes, the broker estimates the Heidelberg/Cemex royalty streams could be worth $3.00-6.00/share, if both are net-neutral by 2050. Calix’s technology is a significant part of that roadmap (60% terminal clinker mix assumption, remaining emission reduction uses CFC technology).

Canaccord Genuity also notes additional upside to its estimates if Calix can successfully prove electrification (renewable) capability of the process, which would create cement with less than a 5% CO2 penalty.

The broker retains its Buy rating with the target price increasing to $1.70 from $1.09.

This report was published on February 1, 2021.

Target price is $1.70 Current Price is $1.75 Difference: minus $0.05 (current price is over target).

If CXL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 134.62.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 145.83.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DUB DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $1.76

Shaw and Partners rates ((DUB)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners retains its Buy rating with the target price rising to $2.25 from $1.85.

Dubber Corp's second-quarter results show revenues and cash flow trends improving with growth materially outpacing the sector. Shaw and Partner notes 2020 was a watershed year and the corporation was a net beneficiary of partnerships and integrations.

Revenue was up 78% year on year at a record $4.28m with recurring revenue in the first half up 168%.

The broker expects the first-half to be catalyst rich for the group including continuing with large telco sign-ups, launch of other revenue models, acceleration in users and potential acquisitions.

This report was published on February 1, 2021.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $1.76 Difference: $0.49

If DUB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 45.13.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 50.29.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FPH FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $30.76

Wilsons rates ((FPH)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons notes the pandemic has led to sustained demand with Fisher and Paykel Healthcare doubling its December quarter sales over last year and upgrading its FY21 outlook (yet again). Wilsons also lifts its FY21 net profit forecast by 18% to NZ$506m.

The broker is of the view high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) demand will continue to push higher owing to higher whole-of-hospital adoption and deployment across emergent, non-covid respiratory indications.

The failure to contain the pandemic in some major markets is expected to fuel more base growth in the meantime, suggests the broker.

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with a target price of $37.50.

The report was published on February 3, 2021.

Target price is $37.50 Current Price is $30.76 Difference: $6.74

If FPH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is N/A

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 31.93 cents and EPS of 82.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 93.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 45.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.8.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 33.81 cents and EPS of 68.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 68.5, implying annual growth of -26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 45.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 44.9.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GSS GENETIC SIGNATURES LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.92

Bell Potter rates ((GSS)) as Buy (1) -

Covid demand drove an exceptional half for Genetic Signatures, observes Bell Potter, achieving two consecutive quarters of positive cash flow. The first half revenue at $18.7m, up 638% versus last year, set a new record and was largely in-line with Bell Potter's $18.9m.

Domestic sales were the primary driver of revenue but Bell Potter highlights growing contribution from international sales. In fact, the company generated its first sales from the US in the quarter, a significant milestone according to the broker.

Bell Potter expects covid testing to reduce in the second half and expects second-half revenues to be lower than the first half. For FY22, the broker models covid test sales to be the major driver of revenue.

Buy (speculative) rating maintained with target price falling to $3.20 from $3.45.

The report was published on January 29, 2021.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $1.92 Difference: $1.28

If GSS meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.65.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 480.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GWA GWA GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $3.79

Goldman Sachs rates ((GWA)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

While the broker considers GWA group a high-quality stock that can give exposure to a recovering housing cycle, the group's valuation already reflects this with the share price growing 29% since July 2020. This leads the broker to update its assumptions for the group.

Considering the operating leverage muted with 60% of GWA's cost base related to selling expenses, the broker believes the group makes for a relatively defensive option in a downturn but highlights this also reduces its operating leverage in an up-cycle.

Target price is increased to $3.05 from $2.90 with rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy.

This report was published on February 1, 2021.

Target price is $3.05 Current Price is $3.79 Difference: minus $0.74 (current price is over target).

If GWA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $2.95, suggesting downside of -22.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.1, implying annual growth of -9.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.2.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.1, implying annual growth of 13.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources