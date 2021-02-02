Fullerton Health Australia acquires WA-based corporate health provider Capstone Health

PR NewsWire | Feb 02 2021

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading healthcare provider Fullerton Health has further strengthened its position in Australia with its recent acquisition of Western Australia (WA) based Capstone Health.

Capstone Health provides specialist medical and emergency services to the energy, mining, and infrastructure industries, and has been acquired by Fullerton Health Australia’s remote services division Baseline Group.

The acquisition of Capstone Health sees Fullerton Health Australia continue to build on its national growth plans. The business significantly extends its onsite medical services capabilities, and the addition of the Wembley clinic expands its WA network to 6 dedicated occupational health clinics, 8 primary care clinics, and 4 skin cancer clinics.

Steven Harvey, Managing Director of Fullerton Health Australia, says the management team has been working closely with Capstone Health leading up to the acquisition to ensure a smooth transition.

"Our WA team has developed a strong working relationship with Capstone Health’s management team, employees and practitioners," Mr Harvey said.

"This merger is the natural culmination of Baseline Group’s long-standing and successful partnership with Capstone Health. It will enable us to provide more seamless and enhanced suite of healthcare services to our major onsite clients. We are delighted that all Capstone Health employees have accepted employment with us, and Capstone Health’s founder Dr Matthew Atkins will continue in his Medical Director role within Baseline Group. It will be business as usual for our experienced and qualified staff and practitioners, who will continue to provide a range of workplace health services."

Fullerton Health Australia will commence the integration process of Capstone Health with Baseline Group, with a view to expanding and enhancing its onsite healthcare service offering, which principally involves delivering medical services in remote onshore and offshore sites.

About Fullerton Health Australia

Fullerton Health Australia was established in 2013. The group is made up of a number of established businesses that have been delivering health services to more than five million people over the last 25 years including leading occupational healthcare provider Jobfit Health Group, Fullerton Health Medical Centres, Northcare Physio, and Baseline Group.

