ASX200: Volatility A Cause For Concern

Technicals | Feb 02 2021

By MichaelGable

A week ago, it looked like the Australian market was breaking higher but a sell-off at the end of last week has taken the positive shine off the S&P/ASX 200 Index for the time being. With volatility remaining at elevated levels, there is the real risk that the market could see further downside in the short-term. In today's report we have a chart of the S&P/ASX 200 Index to demonstrate the key levels.

The ASX200 (XJO) had been trading in a narrow range for much of December and January. It broke free of that range two weeks ago and looked set to head higher. Last Thursday, however, it was comprehensively sold down back into the range, with very poor price action also seen last Friday. Yesterday saw the market bounce off the lower part of that range to put it back on par with Thursday's closing level. The XJO is now back in its narrow range, but the failure of the upside break to stick, and the added volatility, is now a cause for concern. An upside break again would be welcome, however, there is still a risk here that the market breaches the lower level near 6,600. A fall under 6,600 would be viewed as a clear negative for the market.

