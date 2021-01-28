Rudi’s View: Why Worry?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Why Worry?

-Conviction Calls



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Why Worry?



As reported in earlier updates, I returned from holidays thinking this market is way too confident, way too bullish, and way too exuberant on numerous accounts. Turns out, market strategists at Bank of America (short cut BofA) are in full agreement.



BofA's latest global fund manager survey suggests institutions the world around have fully embraced the 2021 re-opening & economic recovery trade, using defensives, quality and growth stocks as the funding source to stock up on miners, energy companies and banks.

Emerging Markets have become the new Go To destination. Elsewhere it's small cap stocks. And now average cash holdings (at 3.9% as at mid-January) are at their lowest level since March 2013.



On BofA's own experience, when cash levels are this low the odds for an imminent correction shorten significantly. Hence, no surprise, the January update from the BofA global find managers survey comes with the warning: market correction could be imminent.



Other indicators from the same survey show overall sentiment is firmly "bullish" while expectations for global EPS growth, a pick-up in inflation and a rise in bond yields are at or near all-time highs in the history of the survey. For the first time since October 2019 being long technology stocks is no longer the most crowded trade with the survey revealing the most crowded trade is now being long Bitcoin.



The graphic below shows respondents' answer as to how much risk they are taking with their strategies. I think the visual speaks for itself.







Of course, share markets are not going to roll over and correct simply because of one survey. And, on my observation, BofA first started hinting at elevated levels of share market optimism and increased odds for a correction about three months ago. In hindsight, that was too early.



But here's a Tweet I picked up earlier:



"A remarkable number of people I admire greatly are talking, very quietly, about how they are taking down risk. No great fuss. No great fanfare. Very matter-of-fact but...



These are the people who generally do this stuff before the crowd. Just thought I’d pass that on."



The BofA survey was conducted from January 8 to 14.



****



For good measure, the BofA survey results are being reflected in just about every portfolio and model portfolio update that has passed my desk over the past month, while earnings forecasts, in particular for energy and mining companies and for banks, are firmly on the rise, as also shown by the January sector reports the FNArena team has reported on.



Rising forecasts tend to coincide with increasing optimism and higher share prices. Many of this month's sector updates come with predictions of further upside, so it's anyone's guess how exactly this uptrend can/shall continue. Can elevated market comfort be sustained as long as earnings forecasts and economic data point to ongoing improvement?



I guess we will find out. The February reporting season is almost upon us. In the all-dominating US corporate results season has just begun.