Cappfinity unveils industry-leading leadership solution based on global strengths research

PR NewsWire | 12:51 AM

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cappfinity’s Altitude solution launches this week introducing a new, strengths-based approach to leadership assessment and development based on extensive research spanning more than a decade.

Altitude helps to inform recruitment decisions by providing deeper insight into executive candidates and enables businesses to create data-led, personalised development programmes to strengthen critical leadership skills.

At the heart of the solution are 8 leadership strengths, identified from analysis of data from more than 5000 leaders and managers, and meta-analysis of over 100 leadership frameworks. Cappfinity’s in-depth research focused on the strengths that drive leadership impact in the ‘new normal’ of digital, dispersed, agile organisations.

Director of Leadership Assessment, Celine Floyd, spoke about how Altitude can support businesses at this time:

"Against a backdrop of ongoing uncertainty, businesses are rethinking approaches to recruiting and developing executive talent to focus on the strengths that will help leaders navigate the challenges created by the pandemic. Altitude is a strengths-based, flexible solution that can not only help businesses identify the best-matched executive talent for their organisation, but also support other critical processes including succession planning, internal mobility and talent mapping."

Stephanie Hopper, Director of Development Solutions explained the approach for leadership development:

"With the 8 leadership strengths as the foundation, organisations are able to build a development programme that enables them to unlock leadership potential by promoting self-awareness in their leaders, so they are better able to recognise their limitations and leverage their strengths."

To support the launch of the new product, Cappfinity has released a new whitepaper, A guide to the key strengths needed for leadership success in 2021, explaining what the 8 leadership strengths are, why they are important and how to identify leaders with these attributes. Request a copy here.

Contact: Rachael Ramos, Cappfinity, rachael.ramos@cappfinity.com, +44 (0)7719 986909

About Cappfinity

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based assessment, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies. Cappfinity was founded in 2005 by Dr Alex Linley, a leading expert in positive psychology and Nicky Garcea, psychologist and strengths expert.

We partner with our clients to create consumer-grade experiences, improve quality of hire, enhance efficiency and increase productivity, retention and diversity. Our teams in the UK, Ireland, US and Australia are proud to be working with more than 200 organisations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose of Strengthening the World.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms