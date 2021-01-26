OANDA launches Pro Trading account with 100:1 leverage

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, OANDA has introduced a new Professional Trading account in Australia that enables clients to trade forex and CFDs with higher leverage ratios, margin relief and volume rebates. The OANDA Professional Trading account is open only to long-term traders with a proven knowledge of the markets and the inherent risks.

Anthony Griffin, Managing Director of the firm’s Australian operation explained, "We’re delighted to introduce our new Professional Trading account, which will allow experienced clients to access a range of features including 100:1 leverage, margin relief when they place a guaranteed stop-loss order, and attractive volume rebates. However, this account is not for everyone. Traders must meet stringent criteria in order to qualify as a wholesale client or sophisticated investor before they can upgrade to the Professional Trading account."

Griffin continued, "Over the course of our 25-year history, OANDA has earned a reputation for combining cutting-edge trading technology and institutional-grade execution, continuously striving to introduce new products that meet the ever-changing needs of traders. We believe our new Professional Trading account clearly demonstrates the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping our clients become successful self-directed traders while also ensuring we continue to meet our regulatory responsibilities."

Governed by the Corporations Act, wholesale client status is determined on financial qualifiers, financial literacy and product knowledge, while sophisticated investor status is determined on trading history, market experience and product knowledge.

Clients should also note, by upgrading to a Pro Trading account, they agree to waive certain protections. For more information about OANDA’s Professional Trading account, please click here.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world’s most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

