Hi-Chew Hits Record Sales in December, Expands Line with Soda Pop and Yoghurt Flavours

SYDNEY, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hi-Chew has introduced two new peg bags to its product line. One is a 90g Soda Pop mix, featuring Cola and Lemonade flavours. The second is a 90g Yoghurt Mix, with Plain, Strawberry, and Blueberry flavours.

Hi-Chew has also updated the flavours in its 100g peg bag of Tropical Mix, which now features Mango, Pineapple, and Orange.

"We had record sales in December," said Terry Kawabe, Managing Director of Morinaga Asia Pacific Co., which distributes the famous Japanese chewy candy. "In New Zealand, where we’ve been selling for years, sales have roughly tripled since 2017."

Hi-Chew is supporting retailers with an expanded marketing campaign on streaming TV channels as well as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

In Australia, Hi-Chew is ranged at 270 Coles stores nationwide, as well as the 37 Daiso shops. In New Zealand, the fruit chews are sold at various retailers nationwide, including Pak ‘n Save and New World.

The other Hi-Chew products in ANZ are sticks in Grape, Strawberry, Green Apple, and Mango, plus peg bags of Original Mix (100g Grape, Strawberry, Green Apple), and Sweet & Sour (90g Lemon, Grapefruit, Watermelon).

"Hi-Chew has a proven inventory of nearly 200 flavours, and these new products have sold very well in other markets," said Anthony King, Managing Director of Australian distributor Grocery Corporation. "Young buyers like to try new things, and creative products like these are exactly what they’re searching for."

Hi-Chew was created in 1975 by Morinaga & Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s "Big 4" confectionery companies. The fruit chews have been offered in more than 170 flavours, and achieved global sales success.

