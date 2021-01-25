Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 25, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Jan 25 2021

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Overnight Price: $1.23

Moelis rates ((AND)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis initiates coverage of Ansarada with a Buy rating and a target price of $1.83.

Ansarada's cloud-based information governance platform allows secure document management and workflow for use across M&A, capital raising, governance and other internal processes.

The company's flagship VDR product is now complemented by governance and board products with application across the full information governance life cycle. Moelis considers Ansarada well placed to grow share across its addressable markets.

M&A activity will likely rebound in 2021 after contracting by circa -20% in 2020. Encouragingly, says the broker, the company boasts a proven track record and high win rate with more than 23,000 transactions facilitated over 15 years.

Moelis expects Ansarada to show strong growth over 2021 with M&A markets recovering and revenue diversifying across new and enhanced platform use cases.

This report was published on January 15, 2021.

Target price is $1.83 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $0.6

If AND meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 49% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.82.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.16.

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.12

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter maintains its Buy rating with a price target of $2.

Aroa Biosurgery's distribution partner Tela Bio reported its preliminary fourth-quarter results, leaving Bell Potter impressed by its strong revenue growth of 13-17% for the quarter and 17-18% growth for 2020 versus last year.

The broker is very impressed with this level of growth for a period in which the hernia registry was down by circa -30%. Bell Potter views Aroa Biosurgery's ability to take market share as proof of Tela’s strong sales strategy and execution.

Some key catalysts to drive growth include Bravo clinical updates and Myriad clinical data.

This report was published on November January 18, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.12 Difference: $0.88

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 79% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 48.70.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 70.00.

