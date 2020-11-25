Mackie Teams Up with Dynamic Music for Distribution in Australia

PR NewsWire | Nov 25 2020

Strengthening its global network, Mackie announces a new distributor in Australia.

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Today Mackie announces a partnership with Dynamic Music to support the availability of its products in Australia, placing additional focus and energy in revitalizing the iconic brand.

"Dynamic Music is delighted to partner with LOUD Audio to distribute Mackie [products] in Australia. Mackie’s growth since its launch in 1988 has been extraordinary and the brand is now an icon in the music industry," said Greg McNamara, General Manager of Dynamic Music. "Millions of users worldwide own and rely on Mackie products to deliver their audio solutions. Mackie’s history and ongoing culture of quality and innovation make it a perfect fit for Dynamic Music’s catalogue of leading brands."

Dynamic Music was established in 1966 and is a leading importer and distributor of top-quality audio equipment and musical instruments in Australia.

"We are proud and excited to bring the quality and power of Mackie to Australia," said Ralph Quintero, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Dynamic Music provides music enthusiasts with the best audio products from around the world and we are thrilled to be included in that category. We are very impressed with Dynamic Music’s understanding of the Australian market. Between our team’s synergies, and the strategy in place, we are very excited about our future in Australia."

Dynamic Music can be found online at dynamicmusic.com.au and contacted directly for more information on Mackie products available in Australia:

+61 2 9939 1299

info@dynamicmusic.com.au

About Mackie

Mackie is a live sound and recording gear brand offering affordable products, for everyone from beginners to professionals, that don’t sacrifice reliability or performance; founded on the idea that good pro audio gear wasn’t just for the deep pockets, huge production companies, and fancy studios. With over 30 years in the industry, Mackie is still making gear that sticks to the original vision; to make pro-quality gear for real people, real artists, and real engineers that don’t buy gear because it is expensive, but because it’s good. Mackie is a subsidiary of LOUD Audio, LLC.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com.

For more information on LOUD Audio, LLC, visit www.loudaudio.com.

