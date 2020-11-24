TM Insight hires top global ecommerce executives to launch ecommerce and digital offering

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TM Insight is delighted to announce that three global innovators in ecommerce, Nicole Scherholz Cipolla, Jan Becker and Mitch Bittermann, former executives at Global Fashion Group, Zalora and adidas, are joining TM Insight to lead its new ecommerce and digital team. This new venture at TM Insight comes off the back of rapid global acceleration in ecommerce and client demand for digital expertise.

Nicole Scherholz Cipolla was most recently Group Senior Strategy Director at Global Fashion Group, the parent company of The Iconic, and Chief Commercial Officer at Zalora Philippines, Asia’s leading online fashion retailer. She is a recognised leader in successfully managing rapid growth and turning online businesses profitable, particularly in the consumer and retail sector, having previously headed up key growth categories at major European ecommerce platform Zalando.

Jan Becker is the former Director of Brand Marketing and Consumer Strategy at Zalora and Vice President of Marketing at Central Group Online, part of Thailand’s largest retail conglomerate. He is known for his expertise in brand management and digital marketing, having led the brand strategy department at Zalando. Additionally, during Zalando’s evolution from start-up to stock-listed company, he worked on a variety of strategic initiatives to drive organisational transformation and facilitate hyper-growth.

Mitch Bittermann, most recently Director of Ecommerce Southeast Asia at adidas, is a recognised leader of ecommerce and logistics strategies. He set up the front and backend strategy for adidas’ brand.com and marketplaces ventures across the region, which enabled adidas to significantly scale their online business. Prior to adidas, he was the Group Chief Commercial Officer at aCommerce, the leading ecommerce service provider in Southeast Asia, bringing brands and retailers online.

Nicole Scherholz Cipolla and Jan Becker will join TM Insight as Executive Directors of Ecommerce, based in Australia, and Mitch Bittermann will join as Executive Vice President of Ecommerce for TM Insight Asia, based in Singapore. Together they will lead TM Insight’s ecommerce and digital offering across the Asia-Pacific region, working with TM Insight’s broader supply chain and property consulting business to provide businesses a true end-to-end service offering in their retail and supply chain transformations.

Travis Erridge, CEO of TM Insight says, "Our clients have experienced incredible acceleration in ecommerce growth, with global online retail expected to reach up to US $10 trillion by 2023[1]. With this growth, ecommerce is now a crucial component in a retailer’s business strategy that defines their supply chain and property solutions."

"I’m incredibly excited to bring in the unmatched talents and experience of Nicole, Jan and Mitch in building and scaling ecommerce businesses to our clients and the Asia-Pacific region. By combining this expertise with TM Insight’s established leadership in supply chain transformations, we will create holistic ecommerce, omnichannel and supply chain strategies for our clients’ continued success," he adds.

Nicole Scherholz Cipolla, Executive Director of Ecommerce at TM Insight says, "Consumers expect a smooth, frictionless and convenient digital experience, and if they don’t get it from a retailer they will switch to a competitor in a matter of seconds. I’m excited to bring to TM Insight my extensive experience in developing profitable ecommerce businesses and help our clients reimagine what success looks like in the digital age."

Jan Becker, Executive Director of Ecommerce at TM Insight says, "Nicole, Mitch and I have built and scaled major ecommerce and omnichannel businesses across Europe and Southeast Asia. We understand best practice and now, as part of TM Insight, we can assist clients with their holistic strategy, commercial offering, digital merchandising and marketing, right through to their supply chain and fulfilment solutions."

Mitch Bittermann, Executive Vice President of Ecommerce at TM Insight Asia says, "Having ecommerce as a small subsection of your retail strategy doesn’t cut it anymore – retailers need to create a holistic ecommerce, retail and supply chain strategy. Now with TM Insight’s new ecommerce and digital offering matched with the business’ existing supply chain expertise, we can provide a full end-to-end solution. This will be a gamechanger in the industry, which I’m incredibly excited to be a part of."

About Us

TM Insight

TM Insight is Asia-Pacific’s leading property and supply chain specialist. TM Insight provides integrated consultancy services in supply chain optimisation, property advisory and project management. Its services include supply chain network review and design, property procurement and project management.

TM Insight’s team is comprised of industry-leading talent from various sectors including; e-commerce, FMCG, retail, 3PL, manufacturing, construction and property.

TM Insight is an internationally respected consultancy with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Singapore and an enviable client list including Coles, Kmart, Woolworths, Bunnings, Asahi, Lion, Martin Bower and Symbion.

In September 2020, TM Insight acquired supply chain and industrial property consultancy XAct Solutions to significantly enhance the combined group’s capabilities and presence across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Most recently with the rapid global acceleration of ecommerce, TM Insight launched an ecommerce and digital division to help clients build, scale and optimise their ecommerce and omnichannel businesses.

https://tminsight.com/

