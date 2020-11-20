Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Nov 2020

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Next Thursday in the US is Thanksgiving, which means an unofficial half-day on markets on the Wednesday as everyone heads home to create new virus clusters, followed by a full holiday on Thursday and then an official half-day session on the Friday.

Friday is still given the label “Black”, although its importance had long since waned even before the virus upset the retail market. Discounting now runs all week at least and into “Cyber Monday”, and shops now even open on the holiday itself.

Doesn’t stop Australian retailers trying to exploit a concept they’re clueless about.

The US will cram next week’s data releases into the first three days. These include consumer confidence, durable goods, house prices, home sales and PCE inflation.

On Monday, flash estimates of November manufacturing PMIs will be published across the globe.

Australia begins the countdown to its September GDP result the following week with numbers for construction work done and private sector capex.

It’s the last week of the local AGM season, but for a few stragglers. The daily numbers will be down on this week.

Earnings results are due from TechnologyOne ((TNE)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)), while Mesoblast ((MSB)) provides a quarterly.

Ampol ((ALD)) holds a strategy day.

