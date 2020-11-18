Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 18, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Nov 18 2020

ABA BET BUB CAT CSX EVO HLA IFM ING JIN MCP MMM MQG (2) PCK PLT PWH RCL SUN SXL VCX

ABA AUSWIDE BANK LTD

Banks - Overnight Price: $5.87

Bell Potter rates ((ABA)) as Buy (1) -

Auswide Bank provided an upbeat second quarter trading update representing to Bell Potter a dream start to FY21.

The broker highlights statutory profit (NPAT) increased by 36% to $5.57m in the quarter due to strong loan book growth of 7% and tighter funding costs resulting in a 10 basis point improvement in net interest margin (NIM).

The Bank's August outlook for FY21 targeted stable NIM. This has now been exceeded and appears to put some of the major banks’ NIM management to shame, according to the analyst.

Bell Potter increases statutory NPAT forecasts for FY21-FY24 by 4%, 6%, 7% and 6%, respectively. This is based on better top-line outcomes, ongoing cost discipline and stable asset quality.

Bell Potter retains its Buy rating with the target price increased to $5.70 from $5.50.

This report was published on November 4, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 47.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.49.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 27.00 cents and EPS of 49.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.98.

BET BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.48

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BET)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity observes the passing of a Bill in the US state of New Jersey to define and authorise fixed odds race wagering products provides a clear regulatory pathway for Betmakers to conduct activities under its exclusive 10-year agreement with the NJ Horsemen and the operator of Monmouth Park racetrack.

The Bill will be reviewed and voted on in the General Assembly. While the regulatory process does not entirely remove the uncertainty regarding the timing of New Jersey fixed odds racing going live, the broker believes it gives the relevant stakeholders the confidence that they can press forward with arrangements in anticipation of a fixed-odds race wagering market being established in the state.

Canaccord Genuity retains its Buy recommendation with a target price of $0.62.

This report was published on November 9, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 48.00.

BUB BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $0.73

Wilsons rates ((BUB)) as Market Weight (3) -

Bubs Australia confirmed a soft first quarter against the backdrop of an industry struggling with channel dislocation due to a decline in the Daigou channel.

The core infant milk formula segment grew 9% led by new products and distribution network. Wilsons considers the near-term trading conditions challenging but concedes it sees positive signs in Bubs' cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) performance.

In the long run, the broker sees the potential success of Bubs' China label strategy as key to its investment thesis (still 1-2 years away).

The Market weight rating is unchanged with a target price of $0.65.

This report was published on November 2, 2020.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 66.36.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 182.50.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

