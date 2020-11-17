CSL: Uptrend To Resume

Technicals | 10:32 AM

By Michael Gable

As anticipated, the days since the US election are starting to provide us with some more opportunities and share markets continue to rally in line with our bullish outlook. In the last week have seen some nice moves in stocks linked to the re-opening of the economy. We have been talking about gaining exposure to these sectors, such as travel, for many months now, and despite some nice moves recently, they continue to break higher.



In this week's report we have observed a potential buying opportunity in CSL Limited ((CSL)).