Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 13, 2020

ABB AIM CCP CSX EHE GMA GMG GNX IMD ING IRE JBH KZA NAN(2) NIC PDL(2) PPH SCG STG

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $1.95

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABB)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Aussie Broadband with a Buy rating and target price of $2.44.

The broker points out, Aussie Broadband is the fastest growing retail service provider in Australia with FY21 revenues of $338m, up 78% organic growth. The broadband dividion also has 3.53% of the NBN market share and has emerged as a major player in the last 3 years.

During the June quarter, Aussie broadband added 44.1k net subs, up 80%. This saw the company take a record 14% of net NBN subscribers, up 930bps versus last year and increase its market share by 60 bps during the quarter.

The broker forecasts gross margins to rise 640bps by FY23 and operating income of $50m, up 300% on FY21.

This report was published on November 5, 2020.

Target price is $2.44 Current Price is $1.95 Difference: $0.49

If ABB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 975.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.26.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AIM ACCESS INNOVATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $1.08

Bell Potter rates ((AIM)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Access Innovation, formed in 2003,utilises its technology platform to provide high accuracy, near real-time voice transcription services and has three main product lines: live enterprise, live broadcast and recorded.

Bell Potter initiates coverage on Access Innovation with a target of $1.30.

The broker is of the view the companys next phase of growth will be led by its live enterprise product with its leverage to the proliferation of video content.

A robust revenue growth profile, gross margin expansion opportunity from accelerated growth in live enterprise and a market-leading platform focused on a compelling value proposition are additional factors that strengthen the brokers view.

This report was published on November 5, 2020.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $0.22

If AIM meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 27.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1080.00.

CCP CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $22.73

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCP)) as Buy (1) -

When it comes to Credit Corp Group,Canaccord Genuity advocates caution, stating the 4% growth in Australian collections is likely as good as it could getthis year.The broker is worried about the operating pace of the company heading into FY22.

At its AGM, management reconfirmed FY21net profit guidance of $60-$75m and almost flat net lending. This drives the broker'searnings forecasts downgrades in FY21-22.

Canaccord Genuity maintains its Buy rating. Thetarget price is decreased to $19.70 from $19.90.

This report was published on November 6,2020.

Target price is $19.70 Current Price is $22.73 Difference: minus $3.03 (current price is over target).

If CCP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $19.90, suggesting downside of -12.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 53.00 cents and EPS of 107.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.7, implying annual growth of 279.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.5.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 60.00 cents and EPS of 122.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 113.6, implying annual growth of 17.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

EHE ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $1.44

Moelis rates ((EHE)) as Buy (1) -

Estia Health's first-quarter operating income was $7.2m including $0.8m in temporary funding. Spot occupancy till 31 October (ex-Victoria) was 93.2%.

The company revealed -$12.2m of covid-related costs were incurred during the quarter. The Mona Vale sale proceeds of $9.9m were received in November.

With the aged care industry facinga challenging environment, the broker notes Estia's balance sheet is well placed with more than $200min available liquidity to absorb any further occupancy impacts.

The company is in capital preservation mode in FY21 with no final FY20 dividend declared and a reduction in capex for future greenfield projects.

Moelis has reducedits FY21 operating income by -7% to $63.7m, reflecting a lower than anticipated contribution during the quarter. Buy rating is maintained with the target falling to $2.02 from $2.16.

This report was published on November 6, 2020.

Target price is $2.02 Current Price is $1.44 Difference: $0.58

If EHE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.56, suggesting upside of 8.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.70 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.2.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.90 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.2, implying annual growth of 36.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

GMA GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $2.19

Goldman Sachs rates ((GMA)) as No Rating (-1) -

Goldman Sachsobserves Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australias third quarter net profit of $27.4m was largely driven by a better performance on investment income.

The new insurance written of $7.8bn was up 22% versus last year, reflecting the strong LMI flow performance across lender customers. Loss ratio fell to -63.5% versus 53% last year on account of covid-19.

The broker also notes the underwriting result during the quarter run-rates is circa 5% ahead of Goldman Sachss previous forecast, driven by better-than-expected growth in gross written premium.

Goldman Sachs does not have any rating for the stock.

This report was published on November 5, 2020.

Current Price is $2.19. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.91.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.25.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

