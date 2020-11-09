Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 09, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Nov 09 2020

EVN EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $6.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((EVN)) as Sell (5) -

Evolution Mining's September quarter gold production was pre-released, in line with Goldman Sachs's forecasts. The broker observes the quarter was softer with production declining by -22% on a quarterly basis and at higher costs.

The broker's production forecasts remain broadly unchanged and sit below the bottom end of the cost guidance range. Even so, the FY21-22 operating income expected is down -6% and -3% after including the September quarter result.

Goldman Sachs retains its Sell rating with the target price reducing to $4.80 from $5.

This report was published on October 27, 2020.

Target price is $4.80 Current Price is $6.25 Difference: minus $1.45 (current price is over target).

If EVN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.39, suggesting downside of -13.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.4, implying annual growth of 66.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.3.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 37.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.7, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EXP EXPERIENCE CO LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $0.23

Canaccord Genuity rates ((EXP)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity finds Experience Co's commentary to be in-line with its expectations and believes the company is poised for a steady recovery. September quarter volumes were 30-37% of last year with group revenue 25% of last year's figure.

More importantly, Experience Co was profitable in the quarter from an operating income and operating cash flow perspective. The company has also managed to reduce its debt to $5m, ahead of Canaccord Genuity's forecast of $8.4m.

The broker notes with the company moving into its seasonally stronger trading periods, the easing of border restrictions going into December 2020 is considered an encouraging sign that bodes well for domestic travel over the summer.

The broker continues to view the company positively and retains its Buy recommendation with a target of $0.22.

This report was published on October 28, 2020.

Target price is $0.22 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: minus $0.01 (current price is over target).

If EXP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((EXP)) as Market Weight (3) -

Experience Co's September quarter update was positive. Wilsons is surprised seeing the volume growth led by recommenced operations and stimulus packages. This also helped management focus on its covid-19 recovery plans and potential medium-term growth drivers.

The company highlights a number of positive near-term catalysts including Victoria’s easing restrictions, the trans-Tasman travel bubble in FY21, plus initiatives to develop international travel bubbles with Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Wilsons reaffirms its Market Weight rating with a target price of $0.14.

This report was published on October 28, 2020.

Target price is $0.14 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: minus $0.09 (current price is over target).

If EXP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 76.67.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

IMM IMMUTEP LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.29

Bell Potter rates ((IMM)) as Buy (1) -

Immutep is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing novel immunotherapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technology is based on LAG-3 (lymphocyte activation gene-3) protein, a key mediator of the immune system.

Bell Potter notes the phase-2 covid-19 trial has commenced in Europe with the aim to explore if giving an immune booster (called efti) to covid-19 hospitalised patients would prevent their condition from deteriorating to severe stages.

Interim results are expected in early 2021. Bell Potter maintains its Buy rating and a target price of $0.60.

This report was published on October 28, 2020.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.29 Difference: $0.31

If IMM meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 107% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.06.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.53.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RHP RHIPE LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $2.10

Shaw and Partners rates ((RHP)) as Buy (1) -

Rhipe released its first-quarter update with numbers mostly ahead of Shaw's and market expectations. With the group operating profit up 39% versus last year and gross profit growth of 16%, the broker considers FY21 to be shaping up nicely.

Flush with cash, the broker believes acquisitions may be likely over the next six months in larger software/IP. The Buy rating is unchanged with the target price rising to $3.02 from $2.87.

This report was published on October 23, 2020.

Target price is $3.02 Current Price is $2.10 Difference: $0.92

If RHP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.20 cents and EPS of 8.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.50 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.09.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SES SECOS GROUP LTD

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $0.15

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SES)) as Buy (1) -

Sustainable packaging company Secos Group had a better-than-expected September quarter result with revenue at about $5.8m, up 19% versus last year and ahead of Canaccord Genuity's forecast of 8% growth.

The highlight of the result, according to the broker, was the 76% increase in biopolymer sales on account of the tailwinds the group is seeing due to the shift away from single-use plastic.

With the outlook strong due to the potential for new contract wins and strong tailwinds, Canaccord Genuity reaffirms its Buy rating and $0.25 target price.

This report was published on October 29, 2020.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.15 Difference: $0.1

If SES meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 67% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources