Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 04, 2020

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $7.27

Shaw and Partners rates ((AD8)) as Hold (3) -

Audinate Group noted better-than-expected sales in the first quarter. Shaw and Partners may upgrade its forecast by 5-10% if this improvement continues into the second quarter and beyond.

The broker suggests the company would do well to bring in more transparency to its earnings disclosures.

For now, the broker prefers to sit on the sidelines until there is clarity about the post-covid-19 landscape. Over the long term, Audinate is looked upon as a strong story with compelling attractions and a clear earnings runway.

Looking at the already stretched valuations, Shaw and Partners retains its Hold rating. The target price rises to $7.25 from $5.75.

This report was published on October 16, 2020.

Target price is $7.25 Current Price is $7.27

If AD8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $7.83, suggesting upside of 7.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 EPS of minus 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 403.89. Current consensus EPS estimate is -4.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 403.89. Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $3.80

Goldman Sachs rates ((ADH)) as Buy (1) -

Adairs' trading update for the first 17 weeks of FY21 highlighted elevated sales despite 43 stores in Melbourne being affected since August. This is well ahead of last year.

Goldman Sachs notes 41% of the total sales were online, a big jump from 17% last year. Gross margin was ahead of last year but the broker expects it to moderate for the rest of FY20.

The company did not provide any guidance and has cautioned investors against projecting this sales and margin growth across the balance of FY21, in light of the uncertain macro economic environment.

Goldman Sachs retains its Buy rating with a target price of $3.65.

This report was published on October 26, 2020.

Target price is $3.65 Current Price is $3.80

If ADH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.83.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.07.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (1) -

Adairs' trading update revealed a continuation of the strong sales growth experienced earlier this year. The first half total sales were up 22% versus last year while online sales grew by 134%.

Wilsons highlights the sales growth was achieved in the face of inventory shortages which has positively impacted gross margins.

While cautious on like for like sales volatility in the second half of FY21, the broker notes the signs of market share gains, continuing trends to home furnishings and earnings upside from Mocka.

Wilsons maintains its Overweight rating with a target price of $4.13.

The report was published on October 26, 2020.

Target price is $4.13 Current Price is $3.80

If ADH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 33.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.41.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 33.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.28.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQR APN CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.63

Moelis rates ((AQR)) as Hold (3) -

APN Convenience Retail REIT will be acquiring a service station in Perth for $6.96m. The deal, expected to settle before the end of December 2020, includes a relatively long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 11.7 years.

The company has guided towards a funds from operations (FFO) and dividend range of 21.8-22c for FY21 but Moelis believes more acquisitions could lead to an upward revision to this guidance range.

The broker considers the REIT's cash flows stable enough and believes there is potential for more acquisitions which should continue to drive earnings growth over time.

Hold rating retained. Target price rises slightly to $4.06 from $4.05.

This report was published on October 19, 2020.

Target price is $4.06 Current Price is $3.63

If AQR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.50.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 22.60 cents and EPS of 22.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.85.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EML EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $2.98

Canaccord Genuity rates ((EML)) as Buy (1) -

EML Payments released a first quarter trading update broadly in-line with Canaccord Genuity’s earnings estimates.

Of particular note for the analyst was the somewhat return to normal of the highly profitable gift and incentive division (around 45% of group gross profit), which was materially impacted by covid-19 (shopping mall shutdowns).

The broker points out transaction volumes have recovered strongly since the depths of the pandemic with gross debit volume (GDV) and revenue increasing over 20% quarter-on-quarter.

The Buy rating and $4.20 target are unchanged.

This report was published on October 21, 2020.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $2.98

If EML meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 EPS of 9.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.37.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 14.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.55.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources