The Wrap: RBA; Banks; Healthcare and Funds Management

Weekly Reports | Oct 30 2020

Rate cuts; bank earnings; surgery returning and fund manager consolidation.

By Greg Peel

How far will the RBA go?

It is widely expected the RBA will cut its cash rate to 0.10% from 0.25% next Tuesday, before rushing out to get a bet on. The overnight cash market is already trading close to the 0.10% level, so the RBA would not have to actually do anything other than make it official.

It is also assumed that in resisting a move to negative rates, the RBA will introduce quantitative easing to provide further stimulus, but here the quantum is less certain.

Strictly, QE means buying government bonds at the long end of the curve. Some say the RBA is already conducting QE, as it is maintaining the three-year government bond rate at a 0.25% level, which it has to do by buying bonds. It’s a matter of semantics – the RBA calls this a Term Financing Facility (TFF) as a form of Yield Curve Control (YCC) rather than QE per se.

As is the case with the overnight cash rate, the RBA does not need to enter the market to buy bonds if the market has already adjusted to a rate of 0.25%. If the board wants to lower the ten-year rate however, it will have to enter the market as a buyer. And it is likely the government will have to issue more bonds to meet the RBA’s demand.

Such bond buying is known as “balance sheet expansion”, and National Bank economists are forecasting an expansion of at least $277bn to be announced next week, of which $143bn will be actual QE, if the board’s employment and inflation targets are to be met.

Spreading these purchases across eighteen months equates to $2.5bn per week across the curve from three years to ten, compared to the government’s current issuance rate of $3-4bn per week. This should, by NAB’s approximation, reduce the ten-year yield by -20-25 basis points.

On current pricing, NAB estimates the market is pricing in a $150-200bn QE program. If this proves correct a rally in yields (lower bond prices) is unlikely to transpire, but there would be disappointment if the number falls short.

Such a QE program would not be as aggressive as those of the New Zealand and Canadian central banks, largely because the RBA’s TFF offsets. The RBA continues to suggest a move to negative rates is highly unlikely, but the RBNZ is considering going negative and the BoC has not ruled it out.

NAB believes were the Fed to go negative (bearing in mind Congress has not been able to agree on a fiscal stimulus package), then the RBA would come under pressure to follow suit.

NAB suggests the announcement of a QE program between $100-300bn next week would result in a US$0.5c rally in the Aussie if the amount is at the low end, and the opposite if at the high end.

Should bank investors be worried?

The conundrum for investors in bank shares is the double-edged sword of rate cuts. Providing stimulus for the Australian economy and thus reducing bad loan risk equals good, while squeezing net interest margin potential with ever lower rates equals bad.

A bank’s core earnings are derived from the net interest margin (NIM), which is the balance of what they have to pay in interest to depositors and lenders (bond holders) and what they can charge to borrowers via mortgage and other loan rates. A bank cannot take deposit rates into the negative – mattresses are too readily available and inflation is set to remain low for years – and they can’t stubbornly charge too-high loan rates as competition is too fierce.

In other words, every RBA rate cut/QE program compresses NIMs, and thus bank earnings ever further.

Notwithstanding near zero deposit rates, covid has sparked a surge in household savings to offset what were some of highest household debt levels per income in the world, given economic uncertainty and job insecurity. Aside from this cash rolling in, banks have been able to tap into the TFF for funding as they await bonds issued in previous years, at higher rates, to roll off.

The banks are awash with liquidity. “So what?” says the market. They can’t use it to make any money.

Citi analysts beg to differ:

“Against the rhetoric of rates are low so NIMs will fall, we see the benefit of lower funding costs able to offset a continuation, but not acceleration, of competition in the mortgage market. This sees our forecast NIMs materially above consensus in the outer years.”

The conclusion of Citi’s extensive and complex argument is that investors should consider future NIMs on an “ex-liquids” basis given that this current excess liquidity will partially run-down as the economy reopens, be channeled into lending growth and/or be used to replace wholesale funding when it rolls off.

Thus increasing earnings. The biggest beneficiaries in the financial sector of Citi’s argument, the analysts suggest, will be the majors.

Is it safe to go back to hospital?

Last week JPMorgan surveyed 300 Australians to learn their current attitudes to health services now lockdowns are behind us. The same survey was last conducted in June. Recall that the lockdowns halted all non-emergency surgeries and kept patients away from doctors’ waiting rooms.

More than 25% of respondents who had a procedure deferred or cancelled due to lockdowns have now had that surgery. 21% said they still intend to proceed with planned surgery, but not until there’s a vaccine. This is up from 11% in June. 4% said they have abandoned the surgery idea.