Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 30, 2020

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $11.56

Bell Potter rates ((APE)) as Hold (3) -

For the nine months ended 30 September 2020, Eagers Automotive reported profit before tax growth of 45% to $96.6m. The underlying profit in the third quarter alone was 40% higher than in the first half.

Bell Potter assesses the key drivers of the performance to be less inventory due to strong demand and a constrained supply (due to factory closures in the second quarter). Cost reduction programs initiated by the company after the merger with Automotive Holdings Group also helped.

The broker expects supply restrictions to ease up, leading to higher sales and a potentially stronger December quarter. Profit before tax margins are expected to be around 3% or more for the next few months.

The rating is maintained at Hold and the target price is increased to $13.25 from $10.25.

This report was published on October 15, 2020.

Target price is $13.25 Current Price is $11.56 Difference: $1.69

If APE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.80, suggesting upside of 3.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 49.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.1.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 58.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 53.3, implying annual growth of 45.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis is impressed by Eagers Automotive's "very strong" third quarter, despite restrictions in Victoria. An underlying profit before tax of $96.6m for the 9 months till September and $40.3m profit reported in the first half implies the September quarter generated $56.3m in profit.

Demand shot up across Australia while supply remained limited, the prime cause of stronger profit margins. Furthermore, significant cost reduction since the onset of covid-19 helped improve the bottom-line.

Earnings growth forecasts have been increased by circa 30% for FY20-22. Moelis maintains its Buy rating with the target price increased to $13.50 from $10.29.

This report was published on October 16, 2020.

Target price is $13.50 Current Price is $11.56 Difference: $1.94

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.80, suggesting upside of 3.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 38.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.1.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 44.40 cents and EPS of 59.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 53.3, implying annual growth of 45.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APE)) as Market Weight (3) -

Eagers Automotive's third-quarter update exceeded broker Wilsons' expectations with year to date profit before tax (till September 30) at $96.6m. The third quarter alone accounted for $56m, a material improvement over last year's $14m.

The September numbers were driven by a rebound in trading, contribution from the merged Automotive Holdings Group and stronger margins. Stronger margins, in turn, were on account of higher used car sales and less discounting on new car sales, points out Wilsons.

The company's sales trajectory is expected to remain above the industry level on account of lower expected deliveries caused by supply shortages. Thus, Wilsons expects margins to grow in the first half of 2021.

The Market Weight rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $10.75 from $9.30.

This report was published on October 16, 2020.

Target price is $10.75 Current Price is $11.56 Difference: minus $0.81 (current price is over target).

If APE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $11.80, suggesting upside of 3.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 23.90 cents and EPS of 41.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.1.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 39.10 cents and EPS of 58.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 53.3, implying annual growth of 45.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 32.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

JLG JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $3.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((JLG)) as Buy (1) -

Johns Lyng Group has entered into a services agreement with Westpac General Insurance Limited (WGIL) for the provision of the group's building and restoration services across WGIL's national client base, with the agreement effective immediately.

The new arrangement provides the company with exposure to a long sought-after insurance client, explains the broker.

This follows on from the recent announcement of a new agreement with Chubb Insurance, which was effective from 1 October 2020. Both agreements with WGIL and Chubb are for initial periods of three years. WGIL and Chubb Insurance hold a 6% and 1% share, respectively, of the domestic home and motor insurance market.

The WGIL agreement has the potential, in the view of Canaccord Genuity, to be material to the Insurance Building & Restoration Services (IB&RS) division, which already has an established arrangement in place with CommInsure. That arrangement represents around 7% of the domestic home and motor insurance market and an estimated 7.5% of IB&RS' revenues in FY20.

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $3.20 from $2.80

This report was published on October 20, 2020.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $3.05 Difference: $0.15

If JLG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.89.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Goldman Sachs rates ((JLG)) as Buy (1) -

Johns Lyng Group has announced it has entered into a nationwide Services Agreement with Westpac General Insurance Limited (WGIL) for an initial period of three years, effective 19 Oct 2020.

The Agreement is for the provision of building and restoration services for insurance claims. This incorporates the full range of the company’s insurance building services which includes assessment, restoration and repairs and makesafe. These services will be deployed across WGIL’s national client base.



Goldman Sachs sees new contract wins as one of the key drivers for the company over the short to medium term. The others are considered an increasing volume of work from existing contracts and panels and geographic expansion.

Acquisitions can further add to growth, which is a stated strategy of management. The Buy rating and target price of $3.35 are unchanged.



This report was published on October 19, 2020.

Target price is $3.35 Current Price is $3.05 Difference: $0.3

If JLG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.13.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 9.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.89.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources