Should Investors Buy Now And Pay Later At The Price?

Australia | Oct 28 2020

If 2020 is to be remembered for anything other than the obvious, it’s the Big Bang of the BNPL sector. But is the market over-exuberant?

-BNPL not without risks

-New products provide opportunities

-Differing business models suggest differing outcomes

By Greg Peel

UBS has from the beginning been an outlier when it comes to broker views on the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector, and specifically on local market leader Afterpay ((APT)). While UBS acknowledges the potential for BNPL, and more so now in covid-hit 2020, the broker stoically maintains the view that unlike most technology stocks, Afterpay’s is a very capital intensive business.

As the company grows its receivables book, every new customer acquired must be funded, reducing free cash generation.

UBS continues to believe the market is under-appreciating this headwind, and considered itself vindicated when back in July Afterpay raised $800m in new capital. While the broker has been moving its price target up over time, at a current $28.25 that target remains well below the current stock price ($102.79) and well below the average of the other FNArena database brokers.

The average of all six brokers covering the stock is $87.10. Take out UBS and that rises to $98.87 in a range from Macquarie (Hold) on $90.00 and Morgan Stanley (Buy) on $115.00.

Is BNPL new?

This writer has been asked more than once recently what is it about BNPL, specifically given Afterpay has risen from $3.00 to almost $100 in a mere three years. Isn’t it just “lay-buy” by any other name, which has been around for yonks?

Well, it depends what era you’re in. Back in the day, if you wanted to buy, say, a frock but you couldn’t afford it, the retailer could hold on to it while you made the payment in instalments. This was “lay-buy”. But to complicate the matter, in September a (Kiwi) company listed on the ASX called Laybuy Group ((LBY)) which offers exactly the reverse: buy now and pay it off in instalments over six months, ie BNPL.

If anything, today’s BNPL is more akin to the old “hire purchase”, where a product such as this writer’s family’s first colour television could be “rented” immediately but if all the payments were made, would be owned at the end. Or more simply, “pay day lending”, which has been around for some time but typically requires proof of income.

And how is BNPL any different to a credit card? Not a lot, if you pay your card off within the month, but credit cards are high-interest and typically used for larger purchases while BNPL is more attractive to young users for smaller transaction values, and…importantly… in an era in which you can buy a coffee with your phone, technological advancement makes it all so simple compared to hoops one had to jump through, forms filled out and approval sought back in the day.

You can however link your BNPL service to your credit card, but surveys suggests most users link to a debit card, and recently Afterpay signed a deal with Westpac ((WBC)) providing a link to one’s savings account, with the bank holding on to the deposits.

When you want to buy something on a whim, simplicity counts.

Speaking of surveys, UBS recently conducted its second BNPL survey, the first being in 2019.

Who uses BNPL?

The broker found 40% of 1000 respondents had used BNPL, up from 35% in 2019. That seems an extraordinary amount, but UBS points out that the survey was online, and thus represents more “connected” consumers more likely to use such technology. Respondents chose to do so and cannot be considered a representative sample set of the wider population.

Afterpay remains the most popular service.