Treasure Chest: Cochlear Advancing

Treasure Chest | Oct 27 2020

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Macquarie has its ear to the ground, revealing activity levels have improved substantially for Cochlear in the US, which augurs well for a recovery in sales growth.

-Half of respondents expect patient growth to be even higher

-Cochlear benefiting from AB product recall

-Short-term risk that non-urgent elective surgery is put off