Audinate Forging The Future

As investors increasingly focus on technology companies, it is timely to review the investment thesis for Audinate.

-Audinate is the global standard in digital audio networking

-Network effects are becoming more relevant

-Target prices increase after company update

By Mark Woodruff

Technology has become a key focus for investors in recent years, despite remaining a small portion of the broader Australian share universe.

This interest culminated in the formation of the ASX All Technology Index back in February this year, just prior to the pandemic-induced meltdown.

Despite this hiccup, the value of the index has climbed to 2,650 points from approximately 1,800 points upon listing. Over the last three months the index has added $33 billion in value. Appearing in the top ten by market capitalisation are names including Afterpay ((APT)), Altium ((ALU)) and Appen ((APX)).

Stockbroker Shaw and Partners believe Audinate should be included amongst this august group of A’s when thinking of impressive Australian technology companies. While significantly smaller in size, the company is already included in the All Technology Index of 58 companies. However, the broker warns some semblance of caution is required until clarity around earnings transpires.

The company’s product, named Dante, has attained the position as the global standard in digital audio networking and has a significant addressable market with limited competition.

Audinate - A Users Guide



When the following definitions and examples are used in conjunction with the diagram in Figure1 (below), it should help to clarify Audinate’s products and business niche. Ultimately this will assist in illuminating the overall investment thesis.

Audinate has three business segments audio, video and software. The company is leveraging its audio dominance into synergistic verticals with a combined total addressable market (TAM) of over one billion dollars.

Dante replaces point-to-point audio and video connections with easy-to-use, scalable, flexible networking. Networked AV (audio visual) technology is a relatively new concept. It uses the power of the network to distribute content wherever it is needed.



Dante has been adopted by hundreds of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in thousands of professional products. When any audio or visual system is installed for commercial use it is referred to as Pro-AV. The company's clients are the largest global OEM’s including Bose, Yamaha, Shure and Sony, who sell Pro-AV products (speakers, amplifiers and mixers) to system integrators. As an illustration, end users include universities, corporates, convention centres, theatres, stadiums, zoos, theme parks, recording studios and houses of worship.

Finally, the term AVoIP or (AV over IP) stands for “Audio-Visual over Internet Protocol”. Essentially, it is the transmission of audio-visual data over a network such as a LAN, WAN, or the internet.

With traditional audio visual setups, wires and cords only add complexity to the presentation. As an example, presenters sharing the same stage must share plugs and cords. This creates delays and potential technical difficulties.

Wireless presentation technology enables a new approach to meeting collaboration by allowing attendees to plug in to the meeting wirelessly and participate in ways that had previously only been imagined. The cables are not based on circuits but packets. With this technology, you do not have to place receivers at every device.

Network Effects



Network effects are becoming more relevant for the company as the structural shift to networked AV unfolds and it becomes harder for OEMs and users to adopt alternatives, according to Morgan Stanley.

Networks are one of the most powerful competitive advantages a business can possess. Strong network effects make it difficult for businesses to be replicated, enabling long-term pricing power.

Outlook and Focus on Growth



Back in July when the company raised $40m of capital, UBS felt the right strategic steps to emerge stronger had been taken.

And now, with growth opportunities ahead across all three segments, Morgan Stanley thinks Audinate will be running the business for growth, not profitability, in the coming years.



The broker suggests the competitive position is improving, but transitory headwinds have masked underlying earnings power. It’s considered top-line re-acceleration will occur from FY22 and this is being underestimated by consensus views. Also, the structural growth story remains intact and risk-reward is compelling at these levels, according to the analysts.

UBS also believes the focus should be on growth metrics and the company has an opportunity during covid-19 to step up cost reinvestment to further entrench its competitive moat. This could put pressure on short term earnings. However, the broker's Buy rating is predicated on a greater than twelve month view.

The robust balance sheet at financial year end and stronger-than-expected operating cash flow for FY20 appealed to Shaw and Partners when releasing a late September update. The broker made special mention of the first indications for merger and acquisition activity potential, either in software, platforms or video.

First Part Of The Investment Thesis - Networked AV adoption



Morgan Stanley believed Audinate's growth trajectory has been rebased materially lower by the market, prior to a recent first quarter update.. However, recent industry feedback and decision-making clearly showed the broker the networked AV growth trend should continue. Over the past two to three years, there has been over 20% growth.



Having seen structural shifts evolve in other categories like VoIP and cloud computing, the broker has conviction in the longevity of the networked AV migration.



According to a September survey published by commercialintegrator.com, readiness to fully embrace AVoIP has significantly increased in 2020 from 2019. And this readiness has been and will continue to be reflected in more networked AV installations, asserts Morgan Stanley.



The broker believes covid-19 has further accentuated the benefit of networked AV versus incumbent solutions, and the industry is not going back. Customers are increasingly looking for quality, flexibility, and scalability in their AV infrastructure to address whatever the "new normal" looks like.

The analysts explain there is a natural transition that will take place to continue adoption. It’s considered once Dante has been integrated in one product, incremental integrations get easier and become part of an OEM's future product roadmap.



Audinate is also assisting in the acceleration of adoption by making new Dante implementations available (such as software). This will make it even easier and more cost-effective for OEMs to integrate, explains Morgan Stanley.