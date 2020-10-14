Is Bravura’s Latest Acquisition Well-Timed?

Australia | Oct 14 2020

Bravura Solutions continues to broaden its services, having acquired the UK's Delta Financial Systems. However, given the pandemic is far from over it is unclear how smooth the going will be.

-Revenue growth may prove less resilient

-Platform caters to remote work, early release of super

-Yet uncertainties prevail in the UK



Eva Brocklehurst

Is Bravura Solutions ((BVS)) tackling another acquisition at an opportune time? The company has acquired Delta Financial Systems, a UK software business, for GBP23m funded from existing cash reserves.

The technology provided by Delta Financial supports pensions administration in the UK, with more than 30 clients involved in self-administered schemes and self-invested personal pensions.

Bravura believes this latest acquisition compliments its Sonata product while broadening the services ecosystem. FY22 pro forma revenue for Delta Financial was GBP6m and Bravura expects this will grow 20-30%. Goldman Sachs calculates the acquisition could be 6.1-6.7% accretive in FY21.

Wilsons estimates overall revenue growth of 8% in FY21 for the company, given Midwinter and FinoComp will no longer be separately disclosed, includes these prior acquisitions in its organic calculation of 4% growth.

Delta Financial has similar margins to Bravura's wealth management, which Wilsons expects should provide some minor improvement to overall margins. Demand for digital solutions and automation has strengthened as a result of the pandemic, and the broker noted at the time of the FY20 results that the sales pipeline was strong.

While Macquarie considers there are strong structural drivers, further catalysts are required to improve clarity for investors. The broker has highlighted the complementary nature of the products in terms of those working remotely. Bravura also caters to the need to manage early superannuation release volumes.

Macquarie has an Outperform rating and $5.50 target and calculates the company needs 6% operating earnings (EBITDA) growth to obtain a flat outcome for FY21 net profit.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating and $4.80 target and notes the high degree of recurring revenue in the business. Furthermore, the business is net cash, providing a buffer in current times but also the flexibility to pursue further acquisitions.

The emerging strategy in microservices ecosystems and the cross-selling opportunities with the latest acquisition provide make for accretive potential, the broker asserts. Furthermore, the business is net cash, providing a buffer in current times but also the flexibility to pursue further acquisitions.