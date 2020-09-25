Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 25, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Sep 25 2020

ALG AVH (2) BGA CAJ CGC CUP CXL EVS FWD GNX GTN HSN HUO LLC MTO NSR NXT (2) OBL OPT PKS QHL QIP VRL

ALG ARDENT LEISURE GROUP

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $0.50

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((ALG)) as Buy (1) -

Ardent Leisure Group reported group revenue slightly less than forecast by EL &C Baillieu.

The broker describes it as a messy result with a range of one-off items related to asset revaluations and restructuring costs. One highlight for the analyst is the company has identified over -$20m in annual cost reductions across all businesses to flow from FY21.

The Buy rating is unchanged and is based on Baillieu’s combination of valuation and the re-opening of all assets with a materially reduced cost base.

The target price is decreased to $0.70 from $0.75.

This report was published on August 28, 2020.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.50 Difference: $0.2

If ALG meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.85, suggesting upside of 69.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.82. Current consensus EPS estimate is -9.3, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.90. Current consensus EPS estimate is -7.6, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

AVH AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $7.50

Bell Potter rates ((AVH)) as Buy (1) -

Avita Therapeutics released its maiden result as a US domiciled entity. The company now reports exclusively in US dollars.

The company released a loss (EBIT) that was significantly higher than expected by Bell Potter. This was considered partly due to an increase in the non-cash, share-based remuneration charge. Additionally, the loss was partly due to a shortfall of reimbursement income related to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), notes the broker.

The analyst increases the FY21 net loss after tax estimate to -US$42m from -US$22m, mostly attributable to the inclusion of a large increase in stock-based remuneration (which will be an ongoing item).

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price is decreased to $15 from $16.

This report was published on August 31, 2020.

Target price is $15.00 Current Price is $7.50 Difference: $7.5

If AVH meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 245.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.06.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 167.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.49.

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

The normalised FY20 loss (NPAT) of -US25.5m for Avita Therapeutics was -US$4.1m worse than forecast by Wilsons.

However, the broker detects, from the company’s trading update for sales in July, a clear change in tone regarding the outlook for first quarter growth. This supports the analyst’s revenue forecasts. Also, US RECELL sales tripled to US$13.8m, highlights the analyst.

Sustained growth and clinical catalysts should align market valuations, in the broker’s view.

Wilsons sees the set-up for the company over the next few years as good as any emerging medical device developer under the broker’s coverage.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight and the target price is increased to $8 from $7.58.

This report was published on August 31, 2020.

Target price is $8.00 Current Price is $7.50 Difference: $0.5

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 141.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.31.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 107.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.00.

FWD FLEETWOOD CORPORATION LIMITED

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $1.72

Moelis rates ((FWD)) as Hold (3) -

The underlying earnings (EBITDA) for Fleetwood Corp were ahead of consensus, states Moelis. The broker notes the positive surprise of a special dividend of 7cps, which represented a partial return of capital from the sale of the caravan manufacturing division.

The analyst highlights a strong result from accommodation services, but short-term headwinds are expected from new supply coming online in FY21.

Moelis regards a key swing factor for FY21 is the continued improvement in the Building Solutions division.

While there is currently an undemanding valuation, the broker awaits confirmation of an improvement in Building Solutions and/or commencement of new construction project(s) in Karratha.

Moelis reinstates coverage with a Hold rating and a target price of $2.09.

This report was published on August 31, 2020.

Target price is $2.09 Current Price is $1.72 Difference: $0.37

If FWD meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.40 cents and EPS of 14.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.62.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.30 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.77.

LLC LENDLEASE GROUP

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $12.00

Goldman Sachs rates ((LLC)) as Buy (1) -

Lendlease is targeting an 80%-plus lift in its annual rate of development production.

Goldman Sachs predicts the earnings benefit of this higher rate of throughput will be delivered primarily via the company’s Investments business rather than stronger Development segments profits.

It’s considered this will be in the form of faster funds under management (FUM) formation and greater cornerstone investments.

The company also flagged the formation of additional core-plus and value-add funds.

The broker believes the incremental shift toward the Investment segment and away from Development should lead to a higher quality and more predictable earnings mix.

Goldman Sachs expects the result will be a narrowing of the material gap between the share price and the broker’s assessment of fair value for the company.

Goldman Sachs adjusts EPS estimates for FY21, FY22 and FY23 by 0.3%, -7.2% and -8.1%, respectively.

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $16.37 from $16.32.

This report was published on September 1, 2020.

Target price is $16.37 Current Price is $12.00 Difference: $4.37

If LLC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.89, suggesting upside of 18.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 112.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 71.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.5.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 79.00 cents and EPS of 159.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of 34.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

