Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 23, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Sep 23 2020

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

360 ABA APA APX (2) AX1 BGA BVS CAJ CCX (2) CUV CWY DTC (2) EXP FDV FLT GDF GDG GOZ HMC KZA LME MAD MAH MAQ MTS NEC NSR NUC PBP PFP PNV PVS RDY REG RIC RMC RMY SRG SVW WHC WPR WSP WZR

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $4.10

Moelis rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Life360's first half revenue was up 54% versus last year with its operating income better than Moelis expected. The key positive was the membership offering showing strong initial results, suggests the broker.

Moelis has increased its FY20-22 revenue estimates to reflect the impact of the membership offering and higher indirect monetisation of international users.

The broker thinks Life360 continues to execute well and sees several drivers over the near term like the return to user growth, membership offering and indirect monetisation.

Believing the stock offers good value, Moelis reiterates its Buy rating with the target price increasing to $4.75 from $4.05.

This report was published on August 27, 2020.

Target price is $4.75 Current Price is $4.10 Difference: $0.65

If 360 meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in November.

Forecast for FY20:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.56.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.26.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABA AUSWIDE BANK LTD

Banks - Overnight Price: $4.74

Bell Potter rates ((ABA)) as Buy (1) -

Auswide Bank's FY20 result, ahead of Bell Potter's forecast, is considered good by the broker. The bank announced a 10.75c fully franked final dividend. The net profit forecasts are materially increased for FY21-23 due to a combination of better top-line growth and cost discipline.

The broker notes the bank's track record of generating profitable growth remains unbroken and that its FY21 outlook is positive, expecting a stable net interest margin (NIM).

Bell Potter retains its Buy rating with the target price increased to $5.50 from $5.15.

This report was published on August 27, 2020.

Target price is $5.50 Current Price is $4.74 Difference: $0.76

If ABA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 45.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.53.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 26.00 cents and EPS of 46.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.30.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APA APA GROUP

NatGas - Overnight Price: $10.27

Goldman Sachs rates ((APA)) as Neutral (3) -

The APA Group result was in-line with forecasts by Goldman Sachs, but guidance was weaker than the broker expected.

A softer FY21 guidance is driven by a post-pandemic weakening in Australian and US CPI figures, which feeds through contract pricing, explains the broker. Additionally, continued delays in Orbost commissioning is having an impact.

Goldman Sachs highlights the existing portfolio has surplus funding capacity. The Neutral rating is unchanged and the target price is decreased to $10.10 from $10.90.

This report was published on August 26, 2020.

Target price is $10.10 Current Price is $10.27 Difference: minus $0.17 (current price is over target).

If APA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $11.24, suggesting upside of 8.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 25.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.5, implying annual growth of -1.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.1.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 51.50 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.6, implying annual growth of 15.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 53.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BVS BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $3.42

Wilsons rates ((BVS)) as Downgrade to Underweight from Overweight (5) -

Bravura Solutions posted softer top-line growth than Wilsons expected. Total revenue growth of 6.4% in FY20 comprised 5% acquisitive growth and only 1% organic growth.

The broker estimates Wealth Management fell -6% while Funds Administration grew 16%. The analyst is concerned about the ability of the company to grow.

Wilsons lowers profit (NPAT) estimates for FY21 and FY22 by -13% and -19%, respectively.

The rating is downgraded to Underweight from Market Weight and the target price is decreased to $3.22 from $5.07.

This report was published on August 27, 2020.

Target price is $3.22 Current Price is $3.42 Difference: minus $0.2 (current price is over target).

If BVS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.90 cents and EPS of 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.11.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.80 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.43.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.27

Shaw and Partners rates ((CAJ)) as Buy (1) -

Capitol Health's FY20 result was ahead of Shaw and Partners' expectations and was strong across all lines from cash flow, margins, and organic growth. The broker considers Capitol Health to have the best balance sheet in the sector with minimal gearing.

Earnings forecasts have been upgraded for FY21-22.The broker notes the company has circa 20-25% of earnings outside of Victoria at a full run-rate and remains conservative about FY21 owing to varying run-rates and a hard lockdown in Victoria in the first quarter of FY21.

Buy rating reaffirmed by Shaw and Partners with the target price increasing to $0.31 from $0.27.

This report was published on August 28, 2020.

Target price is $0.31 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.04

If CAJ meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.29.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.30 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.21.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources