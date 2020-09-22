ASX200: Be Patient

Technicals | 11:04 AM

By Michael Gable

US markets were once again down overnight and the S&P/ASX 200 Index is set to lose a few more points today. Our market has already lost almost 400 points in the last month, yet our proprietary binary model is telling us that we are still within the longer-term uptrend. This means that we are patiently waiting for the next round of buying opportunities. There may be things to sell, but generally that would be to eliminate an underperforming position in preparation to invest in something better.

There are investors out there however who say they are in for the longer term, but they are fixated by the noise and cannot fathom why they don't make money day by day, or week by week, and three months of a sideways market is too much to bear. These are the weak investors who will dump shares into the nearby support level. When that capitulation occurs into a major support level, it is the smart money that steps in and gets the market trending higher again.

We know we are not going to the March lows; we have said that all along, despite other "expert" commentary to the contrary. We also know that our market is still in the longer-term uptrend. The question is, are you going to be the mug that dumps your shares into a support zone, or can you be patient?

Price action overnight in the US has seen indices bounce nicely off their lows. Tellingly, the NASDAQ was the best performer. This means that we could be seeing the slowdown of this recent shakeout in US markets. We may see a few percentage points lower on the downside, but the upside still remains a larger multiple of what we could see on the downside.

Coming back to the Australian market, we have a chart in today's report to put some perspective on where we are in this trading range (ASX200) and where we are likely to see support come in and offset any of the weak investors.

ASX200





In August, the market was edging above the June high on an intraday basis, only to fall back into the trading range. The most obvious level of support here is the June low near 5,720. A break of that could potentially see a retest of the next major support level, which is also close by, at around 5,500. Therefore, the market is very close to some major levels of support here and any reversals over coming days would signify the start of a decent bounce back towards the top of the range.

