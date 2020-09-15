Audinate Set To Rally

Technicals | 10:22 AM

By Michael Gable

US markets appear to have found some support for the time being, this comes after some of the heat was taken out of the NASDAQ last week. For the moment, it looks as though we are getting a repeat of the pullback in June. This is where we saw a minor pullback for a few days, followed by a bit of volatility. Once the noise is over, we can get back the main event, which is positioning for an economic recovery.

Although it is frustrating that the Australian market hasn't made any progress in the last few months (it is actually down nearly 5% just in the last two weeks), those with longer-term time frames should not be distracted by short-term noise and headlines. We still believe that the next move out of this trading range is most likely to the upside, not the downside. This means that looking for stocks to buy and remain invested in for the next rally is the key here, not jumping at shadows and selling things which are still trading within this noisy range.

In today's charting section, we identify some buying opportunities to consider with Audinate Group ((AD8)).

After falling away in June, AD8 shares then managed to level out and stay above $5.00. It looks like it is only a matter of time until it will want to rally again. Yesterday was a strong move higher, but ideally, we would like to see it push beyond $5.50 and close above that level. That would be a buy signal in our opinion and would set AD8 up for another run to retest its old peak near $7.00.

Disclaimer

