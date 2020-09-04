Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Sep 2020

Weekly Reports | 10:58 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

It’s the Labor Day long weekend this weekend in the US, so no Wall Street on Monday. We thus have an interesting scenario given last night’s sell-off.

The first tip-over that signals a crash about to happen almost always occurs on a Friday, and then the real damage is done on the Monday. But Wall Street has tipped over on a Thursday, and after tonight has three days off. Traders often square up on a Friday so as not to risk whatever might transpire over the weekend.

Just saying. And we have US August non-farm payrolls tonight to make it even more interesting.

Next week is otherwise a quiet one economically in the US, with inflation numbers late in the week the only highlight.

China reports August trade data on Monday and inflation on Wednesday.

The ECB holds a policy meeting on Thursday.

Locally we’ll see ANZ job ads, NAB business confidence and Westpac consumer confidence, along with July housing finance.

Just as we wrap up the August result season, the out-of-cycle season kicks off next week with reports from Myer ((MYR)) on Monday and Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) on Thursday.

And we are now into full swing for the ex-dividend season, through to the end of the month.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

MYR SIG

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-09-2020

3:39 PM - Australia
2
Could Enviro Friendly EuroManganese Ltd Have Strategic Advantage In Europe’s EV Hub?

2:39 PM - FYI
3
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 4 September 2020

11:58 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Corporate Bond Price Tables – 04-09-20

11:26 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Sep 2020

10:58 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Best And Worst Of Times For Debt Collectors

Aug 20 2020 - Weekly Reports
2
a2 Milk Souring

Sep 02 2020 - Technicals
3
Uranium Week: Biden Condemns Trump’s Nuclear Plans

Aug 11 2020 - Weekly Reports
4
Early Closure of Reactors Pressures Uranium Price

Sep 01 2020 - Weekly Reports
5
Pandemic Effects On Retail Shopping Malls

Aug 05 2020 - Feature Stories
6
Just A Nap For ResMed

Aug 18 2020 - Technicals