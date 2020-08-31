The Monday Report – 31 August 2020

Daily Market Reports | Aug 31 2020

By Greg Peel

Currency Crisis

In falling -52 points on Friday, the ASX200 broke the trend that had been running all month. That trend was one of an earnings season playing out before a benign macro backdrop – one of little new happening during the month beyond that already known – which allowed the month’s earnings result releases to dominate each day’s trade.

While results did play a part on Friday, a fall for all sectors bar financials belied Wall Street and represented a disconnect from the theme. One could argue that Australia’s case-count has become worrisome, or one could argue that a number just over 100 for Victoria suggests a positive downward trend. One can’t argue about the fact the Aussie has jumped 1.4%.

The Aussie has been somewhat of a headwind during the month, and that headwind began to blow a bit harder last week when two of the major components of GDP – construction work and private sector capex – came in much better (less worse) than economists had forecast. This had already provided positive impetus for the Aussie, but on Thursday night the Fed upped the ante.

In shifting its long-held policy stance of an inflation goal of 2%, the Fed announced it would now target an average of 2%.

So? So it means inflation can run over 2% for some time before the Fed needs to rein it in. The Fed’s other mandate is full employment, thus one assumes the central bank will let inflation run amok for a while to promote employment growth post-virus, which means zero rates for longer. And longer.

Hence the greenback was sold down (-0.6%) and the Aussie went the other way, but because forex traders almost always play the Aussie to the short side, it ran further (+1.4%).

Suddenly Australia’s export industries which have been propping up a virus-hit economy all year are under pressure from a runaway currency.

We must also acknowledge an impact from the sudden resignation of Shinzo Abe. China gets all the glory but Japan remains a major trading partner, and Abe is a close ally and friend.

Materials fell -1.8% on Friday and energy -1.2%. Commodity price moves aside (iron ore and gold prices down), this is where all the money comes in. In US dollars.

Consumer discretionary fell -1.6%. This is where all the money goes out, in US dollars, to buy goods. Staples fell -1.4% on the rising cost of Italian tinned tomatoes and Vietnamese fish.

Healthcare is very currency exposed. It fell -1.1%.