Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 19, 2020

5GN 5G NETWORKS LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $1.87

Wilsons rates ((5GN)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage on 5GN Networks with an Overweight rating and a target price of $2.14.

By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions, 5GN Networks is creating both scale and breadth of service, the broker highlights. The company is considered well placed to capitalise on the convergence of technologies and capture the increased demand due to covid-19.

In addition, the business is moving away from lower-margin hardware and software segments and towards cloud, network and voice. The broker predicts operating income for FY20 to be more than double FY19's.

This report was published on August 10, 2020.

Target price is $2.14 Current Price is $1.87 Difference: $0.27

If 5GN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 187.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 170.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AFP AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $4.45

Bell Potter rates ((AFP)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

AFT Pharmaceuticals develops, licenses and sells pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, South East Asia and internationally. The company also in-licenses certain other products to supplement its own range.

The portfolio consists mainly of over the counter medicines for common ailments including pain management, eye care, cold and flu as well as supplements.

According to Bell Potter, historically the company's revenues have been derived from Australia and New Zealand. The largest of several revenue generating brands is Maxigesic. However, international expansion is planned for this brand and the ensuing royalties are expected by the broker to drive considerable earnings growth over the next 3-5 years.

The founder owns around 70% of the company, which was listed in 2015.

The analyst notes the most important short-term catalyst is the potential approval of Maxigesic tablets for the US market in November, 2020 and over the next two years there will be multiple earnings catalysts, including entry into major new markets.

Bell Potter initiates coverage with a Buy and a target price of $5.00.

The report was published on August 4, 2020.

Target price is $5.00 Current Price is $4.45 Difference: $0.55

If AFP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.09.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 23.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.02.

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.51

Wilsons rates ((AQZ)) as Market Weight (3) -

Alliance Aviation enjoyed an "extraordinary" second half with profit (PBT) up 24% led by strong contract and charter activity, comments Wilsons.

The analyst notes the outlook remains strong and is well supported by the recently announced acquisition of additional aircraft. Furthermore, prospects for the conversion of recent charter activity into contracted revenue look good.

Even with an uncertain outlook on wet-lease activity, the alliance looks well placed to deal with demand from here, believes Wilsons.

The broker retains its Market Weight rating with the target price increasing to $3.30 from $3.14.

This report was published on August 7, 2020.

Target price is $3.30 Current Price is $3.51 Difference: minus $0.21 (current price is over target).

If AQZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.07, suggesting upside of 15.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 11.90 cents and EPS of 18.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.3, implying annual growth of -13.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.2.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 24.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.8, implying annual growth of 24.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.4.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AVJ AVJENNINGS LIMITED

Housing & Construction - Overnight Price: $0.53

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((AVJ)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Baillieu reckons the lockdown in Melbourne will likely have a negative impact on sales for AVJennings although the size of the potential impact remains unknown. The broker awaits a detailed financial update at the company's result.

Noting the stock has had a strong run over the last few weeks and considering the risk to activity levels from tightening of restrictions in Victoria, Baillieu downgrades its rating to Hold from Buy with a target price of $0.46.

The report was published on August 6, 2020.

Target price is $0.46 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: minus $0.07 (current price is over target).

If AVJ meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 2.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.93.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 4.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.62.

BIN BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $2.00

Goldman Sachs rates ((BIN)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs makes negative revisions to earnings estimates for Bingo Industries. This is a result of the general short-term macroeconomic outlook, and in particular, potential downside weakness in construction activity.

The analyst cites recent building approval data for June showing a -4% decline month on month. The broker suggests the next key catalyst will be the FY20 result on August 25.

Goldman Sachs reduces EPS forecasts by -8%, -14% and -24% for FY20, FY21 and FY22, respectively.

The Neutral rating is maintained. The target price is decreased -6% to $2.25.

This report was published on August 6, 2020.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $2.00 Difference: $0.25

If BIN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.44, suggesting upside of 21.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.1, implying annual growth of 107.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.7.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.8, implying annual growth of -16.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

BWP BWP TRUST

REITs - Overnight Price: $4.08

Moelis rates ((BWP)) as Reinstatement of coverage with Sell (5) -

BWP Trust delivered distributable earnings of $117.4m or 18.29c earnings per unit (EPU). However, Moelis notes the result included one-off income in the form of $2.7m in forfeited deposits, the absence of which would have required a greater capital contribution to meet dividend per unit (DPU) expectations.

The FY20 DPU was 18.29 cents and the FY21 outlook is for flat distribution growth. The broker explains the Trust trades at a 29% premium to NTA, as it is viewed as a safe haven.

However, the weighted average lease expiry (WALE) has consistently declined over recent years and there is an ongoing drag on growth where Bunnings looks to vacate an asset or two every year.

Moelis reinstates coverage with a Sell rating and target price of $3.23.

This report was published on August 6, 2020.

Target price is $3.23 Current Price is $4.08 Difference: minus $0.85 (current price is over target).

If BWP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately minus 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.60, suggesting downside of -11.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 18.30 cents and EPS of 18.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.5, implying annual growth of -49.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.7.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.5, implying annual growth of 6.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

