Lihir Aside, Solid Outlook For Newcrest Mining

Lihir remains the black sheep among Newcrest Mining's gold production assets but grades are still expected to pick up later in the current decade.

-Lihir still anticipated reaching 1mozpa

-More confidence in the sustainability of Telfer

-A superior resource base provides long-term opportunities



By Eva Brocklehurst

A robust gold price sustained Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) in FY20 along with a rebound in copper prices, which helped mitigate some lacklustre production numbers. Again, Lihir (PNG) was the black sheep.

Production at Lihir is still being hampered by unexpected lower grades and reduced mill recovery, and guidance for FY21 is weaker than most brokers expected. Guidance is for 720-820,000 ounces, which is in line with FY20 production.

Lihir is still being affected by clay in the mining sequence and overshadowed what was a healthy FY20 result, in Ord Minnett's view. The broker reduces production forecasts for FY21 and FY22 by -11% and -8% respectively, based on the lower and delayed grades at Lihir.

Grade should pick up significantly later this decade, the broker notes, when that elusive production rate of 1mozpa is expected. A seepage barrier feasibility study is due at the end of FY21, which may provide room for some further optimisation, although Ord Minnett suspects capital expenditure will be required.

Citi also looks forward to the grade lifting later in the mine life, i.e. to 2.9-3.0g/t in FY27-29. Morgans is not so sure and questions whether there will ever be a consistent performance at Lihir, or whether Newcrest will achieve 80% mill recovery.

Lihir has always been a difficult asset and, nevertheless, UBS points out the company has a number of alternatives.

Havieron/Red Chris

Turning to Havieron (WA) Ord Minnett notes the more drilling, the bigger the project gets, suspecting that, in time, a larger scale bulk mining project may supersede selective mining in its modelling. The focus is now on continued drilling, a scoping study and a decline commencement.

A pre-feasibility study is due in September 2021 for Red Chris (Canada) and the definition of other high-grade pods leads Ord Minnett to suspect its current modelling may be conservative.

UBS agrees the next 12 months should produce positive catalysts for Havieron and Red Chris, including a maiden resource at the former by December 2020. The broker is also pleased management has more confidence in the sustainability of Telfer (WA) as a 400,000 ounces per annum asset for the near-term and prior to the introduction of Havieron ore.

A caving trial at Telfer has been completed with demonstrable success, Morgan Stanley notes, and this will also continue at Cadia (NSW) in FY21. Cadia's large maintenance outage, the SAG mill replacement, has been postponed, previously due in FY21 and now pushed out into FY22.