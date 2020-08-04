Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 04, 2020

Daily Market Reports | 11:03 AM

APX BOQ(2) BUB(2) BWX(2) CCX(2) EHL(2) GNX HLS INA MIN NXS SOM VCX VVA

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $36.78

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage of Appen with an Overweight rating and a target price of $42.56

Wilsons thinks the company is well-placed to capitalise on the opportunities in artificial intelligence and machine learning over the short and medium-term.

The broker likes Appen due to itsperformance record, high-quality customers and a dynamic growth strategy which involves supplementingorganic growth with strategic acquisitions.

FY20 revenue is expected to be up 32%with operating income up 30%, largely in-line with consensus.

This report was published on July 27, 2020.

Target price is $42.56 Current Price is $36.78 Difference: $5.78

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $32.78, suggesting downside of -10.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 54.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 67.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 64.3, implying annual growth of 82.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 57.2.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 77.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 84.8, implying annual growth of 31.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 43.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

BWX BWX LTD

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $3.92

Bell Potter rates ((BWX)) as Hold (3) -

BWX recently raised $40m, to be deployed for the development of a new factory. This will triple the companys manufacturing capacity by FY23, expects Bell Potter.

After a strong FY20, BWXs investment in a manufacturing facility is seen as an important step in future-proofing its manufacturing capabilities.

BWX's operating income grew 29.3% year on year in FY20. This is in-line with Bell Potter's estimates. The company is guiding to FY21 revenue & operating income growth of at least 10%. This looks conservative, comments the broker.

Earnings forecasts downgraded for FY20-22 driven by dilution from the capital raising, theFY20 result and FY21 guidance.The broker expects the majority gains from BWXs new investment will be realised from FY23 onwards.

Bell Potter retains its Hold rating with the target price increasing to $4.35 from $4.15.

This report was published on July 28, 2020.

Target price is $4.35 Current Price is $3.92 Difference: $0.43

If BWX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 4.50 cents and EPS of 11.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.79.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.20 cents and EPS of 12.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.39.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Shaw and Partners rates ((BWX)) as Hold (3) -

BWXs FY20 result was strong in a very uncertain environment, observes Shaw and Partners. Net sales were up 25% year on year and operating cash flows also continued to improve.

FY21 guidance expects revenue and operating income growth of at least 10%, which Shaw and Partners considers to be conservative.

The company raised $40m as new capital to invest in the manufacturing of a new facility.

Against an uncertain environment, Shaw and Partners reiterates its Hold recommendation with a target price of $3.93.

This report was published on July 28, 2020.

Target price is $3.93 Current Price is $3.92 Difference: $0.01

If BWX meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 4.30 cents and EPS of 11.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 16.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.47.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

EHL EMECO HOLDINGS LTD

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.96

Goldman Sachs rates ((EHL)) as Buy (1) -

Emeco Holdings did not provide any formal guidance for FY21, its segment-wise outlook commentary points to a flat FY21 operating income (year on year).

Goldman Sachs highlights coal to be the primary swing factor here. Management expects a -10-20% decline in Eastern rental operating income, offset by growth in Western rental of 15%, Pit N Portal and Force.

Coal headwinds are expected to persist in FY21-22. The broker anticipates coal to be the primary driver of stock performance near term.The stock will likely rate higher if prices move in-line with the brokers forecasts.

Goldman Sachs retains its Buy rating with the target price decreasing to $1.30 from $1.40.

This report was published on July 27, 2020.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $0.96 Difference: $0.34

If EHL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.36.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 27.00 cents and EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 28.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.82.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Moelis rates ((EHL)) as Hold (3) -

Emeco Holdings FY20 results were on expected lines. For FY21, Eastern rental earnings are expected to be down -10-20%, states Moelis. This is mostly due to covid-19-led lower coal prices.

The good news is FY21 Western rental is expected to grow 15% due to the strong demand for gold and iron ore.Overall, theFY21 operating income is estimated to be in-line with consensus.

If subdued conditions in coal markets persist, the companys operating leverage could put pressure on its earnings, believes the broker. Despite diversification efforts, the company retains significant exposure to coal.

Moelis retains its Hold rating with a target price of $1.09.

This report was published on July 28, 2020.

Target price is $1.09 Current Price is $0.96 Difference: $0.13

If EHL meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.32.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.45.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

