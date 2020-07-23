Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 23, 2020

Daily Market Reports | 10:28 AM

APT (2) AVH (2) CBR CCP (2) CGF CVL ELO OCL PAR PDL PPS PTM RWC SXY TLS TNE TPW WHC

APT AFTERPAY LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $72.50

Bell Potter rates ((APT)) as Buy (1) -

Afterpay has confirmed Apple Pay and Google Pay will be used in-store in the US and this has commenced with 3-4 retailers.

Bell Potter considers this important as the in-store rollout does not require integrations (which can be time-consuming) with each retailer. This will allow for a more rapid rollout, believes the broker.

Bell Potter highlights this shows the company’s increasing clout. Overall, its integrations with key global tech companies will help establish it as a global e-commerce and payments player, comments the broker.

The broker has revised revenue estimates upwards for FY20-22. These are driven by higher forecast US customer numbers due to Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations.

Bell Potter retains its Buy rating with the target price increasing to $83 from $81.25.

This report was published on July 15, 2020.

Target price is $83.00 Current Price is $72.50 Difference: $10.5

If APT meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $67.92, suggesting downside of -6.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1959.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -15.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 541.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -3.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

Goldman Sachs rates ((APT)) as Neutral (3) -

Afterpay’s June quarter trading update was materially ahead of Goldman Sachs’ forecast. The broker considers the recent capital raising enables the company to make use of new opportunities.

The broker predicts Afterpay will achieve $151bn in gross merchandise value (GMV) by FY30 led by 47.8m users across its three regions.

Tailwinds exist in the form of new market opportunities, faster than anticipated recovery in each geography, competitors losing momentum, increasing migration to online shopping.

Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating with a target price of $70.15.

This report was published on July 12, 2020.

Target price is $70.15 Current Price is $72.50 Difference: minus $2.35 (current price is over target).

If APT meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $67.92, suggesting downside of -6.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 483.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -15.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1035.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -3.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

AVH AVITA MEDICAL LTD

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $6.48

Bell Potter rates ((AVH)) as Buy (1) -

For FY20, Avita Medical reported total revenues from device sales of US$13.8m, an increase of 213% over FY19.

The June quarter revenues were flat compared to the previous quarter. Bell Potter terms this a good result despite the reduction in burns across the US with more people staying at home.

Revenue growth outlook is difficult for now due to the restrictions, comments the broker, but the long-term outlook is intact. There may be additional funding for the use of ReCell in the outpatient market, highlights the broker.

Bell Potter maintains its Speculative Buy rating with a target price of $16.20.

This report was published on July 14, 2020.

Target price is $16.20 Current Price is $6.48 Difference: $9.72

If AVH meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 150% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 432.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 462.86.

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Market Weight (3) -

Avita Medical tripled its US sales over FY20. Sales of ReCell held up well over the June quarter despite covid-19 proving to be an irritant by delaying trials related to the expansion of ReCell.

The broker notes the company is working to achieve a “pass-through” status so hospitals can be reimbursed for the cost of ReCell separately.

The broker remains Market-weight on the stock with a target price of $7.58.

This report was published on July 13, 2020.

Target price is $7.58 Current Price is $6.48 Difference: $1.1

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 137.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.71.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 130.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.98.

CCP CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $17.47

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCP)) as Buy (1) -

Credit Corp Group’s FY20 impairments are higher than anticipated by Canaccord Genuity. Collections performance was slightly better than hoped.

Next year’s earnings are expected to remain below the FY20 profitability level and the broker expects funds to be prioritised for domestic debt purchasing.

The company’s clean balance sheet, valuation and competitive position should help it deal with a lack of near-term catalysts.

Canaccord Genuity maintains its Buy rating with a target price of $20.50.

This report was published on July 14, 2020.

Target price is $20.50 Current Price is $17.47 Difference: $3.03

If CCP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $19.47, suggesting upside of 11.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 136.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 123.6, implying annual growth of -12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 45.00 cents and EPS of 89.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 90.4, implying annual growth of -26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 42.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((CCP)) as Buy (1) -

Credit Corp released its unaudited FY20 results with net profit in the range of $10-$15m after considering purchase debt ledger (PDL) impairments and an increase in consumer loan loss provisioning.

Broker Baillieu notes the company has unsurprisingly noted less number of debtors ready to maintain repayment terms. After an initial decrease, collections returned to pre-covid-19 levels in May and June which the broker considers encouraging.

The company expects lower collections for the next two years and an uplift in PDL supply in ANZ and the US by as much as 80% due to covid-19, reports the broker.

Risks on collections from a second wave remain, points out the broker while noting a huge opportunity in the form of a massive increase in PDL supply at materially low prices.

Baillieu retains its Buy rating with a target price of $21.65.

This report was published on July 13, 2020.

Target price is $21.65 Current Price is $17.47 Difference: $4.18

If CCP meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $19.47, suggesting upside of 11.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 123.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 123.6, implying annual growth of -12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 52.00 cents and EPS of 99.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 90.4, implying annual growth of -26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 42.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

