Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 14, 2020

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

ADA CKF(2) EQT EVS GNX GUD IFL ILU LOV MLD MYS NEU NUF(2) NXS NXT PBP PDN PSQ RIC SRG ST1 TNK YOJ

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $9.22

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CKF)) as Buy (1) -

The Collins Foods FY20 result revealed strength in Australia and relative weakness in Europe. Momentum in KFC Australia drove the result and this has continued in the first sevenweeks of the new financial year with comparative sales up 12%.

Canaccord Genuitystates the European performance exceeded its forecast and will not act as an overall drag,as the region accounts for less than 10% of group earnings pre-overheads.

The broker believesthe Australian performance resulted from the switch to drive-thru and deliveryfrom reduced dining areas. The brandof KFC was also a strength.

A rapid change in strategy toward growth-by-acquisition (more likely in Europe) at the expense of organic rollout was highlighted by the broker.

The rating was upgraded to Buy from Hold. The target price increased to $9.75 from $7.50.

The report was published on June 30, 2020.

Target price is $9.75 Current Price is $9.22 Difference: $0.53

If CKF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 41.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.49.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 44.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.95.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((CKF)) as Overweight (1) -

CollinsFoods reported a net profit 5% above the previous corresponding period. Sales and margin improvements, along with a promising start to the financial year haveled Wilsons to upgrade forecasts materially.

The broker considers that KFC Germany is building momentum and higher operating leverage may be imminent.

The balance sheet has sufficient capacity for acquisitions, however, the broker is supportive of the temporary delay in store rollout given the prevailing and upcoming capital commitments.

Overweight rating is maintained.Target price is increased to $10.47 from $8.63.

The report was published on July 01, 2020.

Target price is $10.47 Current Price is $9.22 Difference: $1.25

If CKF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 44.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.63.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 47.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.33.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EQT EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $24.55

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((EQT)) as Buy (1) -

Recent corporate activity relating to AMP Life ((AMP)) has been the catalyst for the outsourcing of trustee arrangements to EQT Holdings.

Baillieuestimates the $7bn of superannuation funds within AMP Lifewill result in$1.5-$2.0m of annualised revenue and boostthe company's funds under administration (FUA) to a total of $20bn.

While this is not a game-changing contract win, the broker expects it to provide EQT Holdings with ongoing potential opportunities in superannuationand investments.

The broker increases earningsforecasts by 2% for both FY21and FY22. Buy rating maintained.Target price increased to$31from $30.

The report was published on July01, 2020.

Target price is $31.00 Current Price is $24.55 Difference: $6.45

If EQT meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 85.00 cents and EPS of 99.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.57.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 86.00 cents and EPS of 99.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.57.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EVS ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.16

Bell Potter rates ((EVS)) as Buy (1) -

Envirosuite is a leading global provider of environmental management software. The company provides solutions across the air, noise and water sectors.Airports represent a concentration risk, as they generate over80% of revenue.

The company has brought forward an earnings targetby threemonths, as a result of cost reductions, synergies and increased revenue projections.

While a positive outcome, Bell Potterawaits further clarification upon the release of FY20 results in August. The broker explains how this should result in a lower forecast loss, but has retained the existing valuation, which is set at a 90% premium to the share price.

Bell Potter retains its Buy (Speculative) recommendation with a valuation setat $0.275 per share.

This report was published on June 30, 2020.

Target price is $0.28 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.115

If EVS meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 72% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.42.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.78.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources