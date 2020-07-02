Lessons Learned From 5.5 Years Of All-Weather Portfolio

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | Jul 02 2020

Lessons Learned From 5.5 Years All-Weather Portfolio

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Excluding any unforeseen calamities with the June 30 finish line in sight, the FNArena-Vested Equities All-Weather Model Portfolio should finish financial year 2020 with a positive return of circa 4% and only a slight negative performance for those turbulent past six months.

This will be well-above the performance of the ASX200 Accumulation index over both periods, which remains deep in the negative on both accounts.

On my observation, most professional investors have found beating the index over the year past a tough challenge. In many cases the relative underperformance has now been stretched to 3-5 years, which is a long time in todays 24 hours news cycle-driven world.

5.5 Years ago, the All-Weather Portfolio started off on the promise of an average total investment return of 7-8% and it is pleasing to note that, three mini-bear markets down the track, total return is keeping up with that promise.

For many investors, 7-8% on average over time may not sound like an extremely attractive proposition, but when the industry numbers will be released post FY20, many achieved returns over the past five years will be noticeably slimmer.

This is the point where I could pump up my chest and tell you all how fantastic my skills are in reading market sentiment and trends, but the opposite is likely more accurate.

In fact, if I compare the actions and strategy behind the All-Weather Portfolio with the ruling narratives that dominate daily news cycles in and around financial markets, the Portfolio could never possibly have done as well as it has.

For starters, there is no black box wizardry going on behind the scenes. We dont use technical analysis. We dont even try to assess where the next burst in positive momentum is likely taking place.

Because the Portfolio is carried by a specific focus on quality and sustainability, its composition is limited to a small group of stocks only, with resources stocks and other cyclicals off limits.

We dont buy low and sell high. In true old Warren Buffett-style tradition, we often buy on above market average Price-Earnings ratio, and then keep the stock for many years in the Portfolio.

Buy expensive and hold on?

If you think about it for more than a few seconds, this should not be a Portfolio that is performing as well as it has.

So what exactly is The Secret?

I dont think there is a secret as such, but below are a number of observations and conclusions I have drawn from the past 5.5 years of managing the All-Weather Portfolio.

1) Quality Beats Valuation

Too many market participants are too focused on scooping up cheap stocks. Sure, we all like a bargain, and a share price that falls to an extremely low price level will (at some point) rally higher, but sustainability and continuity are usually not included.

Cheap stocks, according to the value-investors narrative, are most beneficial entry points for long-term returns.

But when societies go through tectonic changes, and economies and business models are being disrupted on a daily basis, cheap looking stocks are simply the equivalent of the price discounted block of cheese at the local supermarket.

The expiry date is near. Dont plan too far ahead. Its a short-term fix, at best, not a long-term sustainable value creator.

Instead, it pays to identify high quality companies with a multi-year runway for growth, dont get too spooked when valuations get temporarily a little bit bloated, and stay the course.

The best performing stocks in the Portfolio were trading on a PE multiple well above the market average when purchased, and they are still owned today.

2) Dont Lose Your Focus Because Of Technical Analysis

Id be homeless and roaming the streets by now with an empty coffee cup in hand, begging for change if I had to pay a dollar each time one of the stocks in Portfolio got hit by a negative trading signal stemming from technical analysis.

On my observation, technical analysis works best for low quality, highly speculative, small cap stocks. Probably because most of such stocks have nothing else going for them.

Quality, larger cap stocks can fall through the 200 moving average, or be rejected at a certain pivot, but as long as profits and fundamentals remain intact, its nothing but short-term market noise.