Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 26, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Jun 26 2020

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $4.50

Bell Potter rates ((BGA)) as Hold (3) -

Bega Cheese is engaged in the processing, manufacturing and distribution of dairy and associated products to both Australian and international markets.

Bell Potter notes a material softening in skim milk powder (SMP) returns after the first half, falling circa -18% from February 2020 levels. The farmgate prices (FMP) by the company are higher than expected by the broker.

Milk volume intake in FY20 is expected to rise by 8% for the company. Headwinds in the form of low SMP returns and strong competition for milk will define FY21 and the broker has downgraded net profit for each of FY20-22.

Bell Potter retains its Hold rating with target price unchanged at $4.85.

Target price is $4.85 Current Price is $4.50 Difference: $0.35

If BGA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 11.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.46.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 18.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.81.

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $11.04

Goldman Sachs rates ((BSL)) as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral (1) -

A broad pro-cyclical rally led by the restart of economic activity has improved the outlook for the steel sector. Goldman Sachs expects an improvement over the coming months with the first half of FY21 looking materially better than assumed.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded its rating on BlueScope Steel to Buy from Neutral with target price increasing to $14.95 from $10.25.

Target price is $14.95 Current Price is $11.04 Difference: $3.91

If BSL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.80, suggesting upside of 12.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 52.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 62.5, implying annual growth of -67.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.3.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 58.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.9, implying annual growth of 8.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.8.

ELO ELMO SOFTWARE LIMITED

Jobs & Skilled Labour Services - Overnight Price: $7.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ELO)) as Buy (1) -

On Canaccord Genuity's assessment, Elmo Software is the fastest growing and most well-capitalised HR tech company in the region.

The company recently reinstated its annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance for FY20 to between $55-$55m and has also upgraded the operating income guidance to between -$2.5-$4.5m.

Canaccord Genuity expects the company to go for acquisitions, especially after having raised capital to enhance its balance sheet position.

Earnings forecasts have been upgraded for FY20-22, while the broker still sees further upside potential, with the procurement activity returning to normal.

Canaccord Genuity maintains its Buy rating with the target price increased to $8.20 from $6.75.

Target price is $8.20 Current Price is $7.20 Difference: $1

If ELO meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 21.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 32.88.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 44.44.

