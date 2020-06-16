Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 16, 2020

Daily Market Reports | 11:03 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALU APT APX ARB ELO EVT ILU LYL MAD MLD MNF MSV NIC OPY OSL OTW PWH SSM STG (2) VHT Z1P

SSM SERVICE STREAM LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $1.90

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((SSM)) as Buy (1) -

Service Stream has downgraded FY20 operating income guidance to $108m from $116m on account of the pandemic, even though Baillieu highlights robust demand for the company’s services during the lockdown. This is due to higher costs on account of social distancing and pause/delay on some projects.

The outlook remains positive with Baillieu noting increasing NBN footprint and rising activations. Other positives include robust finances and strong cashflows.

The broker expects FY20-22 revenue to fall by -6-12% while FY20 operating income is expected to increase by 1%. Baillieu reminds investors the underlying theme driving the stock remains strong and holds onto its Buy rating with a target price of $2.51.

This report was published on June 2, 2020.

Target price is $2.51 Current Price is $1.90 Difference: $0.61

If SSM meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 9.50 cents and EPS of 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.73.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 16.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.38.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STG STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $0.84

Bell Potter rates ((STG)) as Buy (1) -

The FY20 result of Straker Translations was on expected lines with revenue up 13% year-on-year to NZ$27.7m and gross margin increasing to 54.8%. While no formal guidance has been issued, the company expects stable revenues for FY21.

The broker, anticipating softer trading conditions due to the pandemic, had already adjusted its FY21 forecasts and consequently made no material changes after the company’s result. Overall, the broker expects revenue growth of 6% in FY21 but a pause on M&A activity.

Still, the broker’s optimism about Straker Translations is driven by the company's ability to apply technology and machine learning to the translation process. Bell Potter reaffirms its Speculative Buy recommendation with the target price decreasing to $1.45 from $1.50.

This report was published on June 2, 2020.

Target price is $1.45 Current Price is $0.84 Difference: $0.61

If STG meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 73% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 38.18.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((STG)) as Buy (1) -

Straker Translations Group’s FY20 results saw sales of NZ$27.7m, in-line with Shaw and Partner estimates. Recurring revenues stood strong at circa 86% driven by both organic and acquisition led growth, while enterprise side client growth was 70% year on year.

The broker reports the group is financially stable with no debt. Given the current uncertainty, the group has put a pause on its M&A activity, considered prudent by the broker.

Although the broker has downgraded FY21 sales by -12% on account of the pandemic, it notes the group has reaffirmed its revenue target of NZ$100m within 3 years.

Shaw and Partners considers the group to have long term value and highlights it is one of the world’s top ten fastest-growing companies in translation services. Operating in a large and mostly fragmented market gives the group an opportunity to go for acquisition activities, highlights the broker.

Straker Translations may reach earnings and cashflow breakeven in the next year or two, believes the broker and rates the stock a Buy with a target price of $1.20.

This report was published on June 1, 2020.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.84 Difference: $0.36

If STG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 49.41.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.15.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VHT VOLPARA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.31

Bell Potter rates ((VHT)) as Buy (1) -

Volpara Health Technology reported a net loss of -$20.3m in FY20 with Bell Potter noting higher than anticipated costs in the second half.

Excluding the MRS Systems (breast clinic management software provider) acquisition impact, Bell Potter calculates revenue from business to be almost double the previous year, driven by an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as market share.

Although the company has not provided any revenue guidance for FY21, the broker expects its market share to increase to circa 28.6% (potentially via acquisitions) and average ARPU for new business of circa US$2.4.

The broker lowers its earnings estimates for FY21 and FY22, while maintaining its Buy recommendation. The target remains unchanged at $1.75.

This report was published on June 1, 2020.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $1.31 Difference: $0.44

If VHT meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.56 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 28.76.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 34.51.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Z1P ZIP CO LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $5.77

Shaw and Partners rates ((Z1P)) as Buy (1) -

Zip Co will have access to the US’s online retail market (15x bigger than the Australian market) thanks to its acquisition of QuadPay. QuadPay brings with it innovation in terms of technology and partners and has tie-ups with leading merchants, highlights Shaw and Partners.

The broker expects 80-100m Americans to have BNPL accounts within the next four years and herein lies Zip Co’s opportunity, comments the broker.

The broker notes QuadPay is currently adding more than 100,000 customers per month with app store rankings rising. Shaw and Partners estimates the acquisition will increase revenue by circa 40% with FY21 revenue pegged at circa $350m while expecting customers to increase to 5.1m.

Shaw and Partners reaffirms its Buy rating with a target price of $6.25.

This report was published on June 3, 2020.

Target price is $6.25 Current Price is $5.77 Difference: $0.48

If Z1P meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.45, suggesting upside of 11.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 86.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -10.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 9.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 58.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -8.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources