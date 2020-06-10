Uranium Week: What To Do About Russia

Weekly Reports | Jun 10 2020
Utilities remain absent in the uranium market ahead of any news regarding the soon to expire Russian Suspension Agreement, and it's not hard to see why.
-Russian production of uranium down minimally compared to US
-Sales from Kazak mines up 17% yoy
-RSA expiry impacting on demand
Let's review some data from recent Uranium Week reports:
The US Energy Information Agency reported US production for the March quarter of 2020 down -79% from the December quarter of 2019 and -86% lower than the first quarter of last year.
Last week Uranium One, the mining division of Russia's state nuclear entity Rosatom, reported production down -9% in the March quarter from the December quarter and -4% from a year ago.
Uranium One also operates in Kazakhstan, and those mines reported a -37% drop in sales in March from December but a 17% increase year on year. Where did it all go?
At 28%, the US is the largest consumer of global uranium production, and two weeks ago the Department of Energy reported a 20% increase in US purchases year on year in 2019, 90% from offshore.
While Canada remained the top supplier to the US in 2019, the combined purchases of uranium from Russia/Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan exceeded those from Canada/Australia/US for the first time, Canaccord Genuity reported, and this may be exceeded further in 2020 given shutdowns at Canada's Cameco operations.
Note that virus-related shutdowns only began very late in the March quarter, if not in the June quarter, on top of prior shutdowns related simply to the low uranium price.
