Uranium Week: What To Do About Russia

Weekly Reports | Jun 10 2020

Utilities remain absent in the uranium market ahead of any news regarding the soon to expire Russian Suspension Agreement, and it's not hard to see why.

-Russian production of uranium down minimally compared to US

-Sales from Kazak mines up 17% yoy

-RSA expiry impacting on demand

Let's review some data from recent Uranium Week reports:

The US Energy Information Agency reported US production for the March quarter of 2020 down -79% from the December quarter of 2019 and -86% lower than the first quarter of last year.

Last week Uranium One, the mining division of Russia's state nuclear entity Rosatom, reported production down -9% in the March quarter from the December quarter and -4% from a year ago.

Uranium One also operates in Kazakhstan, and those mines reported a -37% drop in sales in March from December but a 17% increase year on year. Where did it all go?

At 28%, the US is the largest consumer of global uranium production, and two weeks ago the Department of Energy reported a 20% increase in US purchases year on year in 2019, 90% from offshore.

While Canada remained the top supplier to the US in 2019, the combined purchases of uranium from Russia/Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan exceeded those from Canada/Australia/US for the first time, Canaccord Genuity reported, and this may be exceeded further in 2020 given shutdowns at Canada's Cameco operations.

Note that virus-related shutdowns only began very late in the March quarter, if not in the June quarter, on top of prior shutdowns related simply to the low uranium price.