Sydney Airport: Now Boarding

As we had been anticipating for a few weeks now, the S&P/ASX 200 Index finally cracked 6000 last week and it still appears to have a bit further to go. We have remained positive on the market's direction since the end of March when many other "commentators" and newsletter writers started to turn into net sellers, waiting for the "inevitable" retest of the March lows. The share market gains during the last few weeks is another example of why you need to stick with the trend and listen to what the market is telling you, not what you think it should be saying. Leave the ego at the front door and your results will improve.

Our strategy of being exposed to companies that benefit from the re-opening of the economy remains valid for now. On that theme, this week's report contains charting commentary on Sydney Airport Holdings ((SYD)).

We had a look at SYD on 21 April and thought that the chart looked quite positive. Unfortunately, it failed to kick on straight away but we can see now that it has been forming an ascending triangle in readiness for a big move higher. Last Friday we saw SYD break clear of this triangular trading range (circled). Because the shares spent so long consolidating, it means that this rally has a higher chance of being sustainable. We may see some resistance come in near $7.50, otherwise $8.00 appears to be the next obvious resistance level.

