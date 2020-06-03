Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 03, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Jun 03 2020

SSM SERVICE STREAM LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $2.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SSM)) as Buy (1) -

Service Stream downgraded guidance for FY20 operating income to circa $108m from $116m led by delays across the utilities and telecommunications divisions along with an increase in costs.

Canaccord Genuity believes the business is operationally sound, highlighting resilient margins despite decreasing revenues.

The second-half dividend forecast has been reduced to $0.05, while earnings forecasts have been lowered to $0.148 and $0.155 for FY20-21.

The broker reiterates Buy with its target price reduced to $2.60 from $3.12.

This report was published on May 22, 2020.

Target price is $2.60 Current Price is $2.04 Difference: $0.56

If SSM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.60.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.90%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TFL TASFOODS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $0.12

Taylor Collison rates ((TFL)) as Outperform (2) -

Taylor Collison expects slow payments within the hospitality/restaurant sector while noting Tasfoods to be looking out for new markets. The broker is positive about milk, grocery and supermarket segments.

Sales revenue for the first quarter was up 62% while operating income also increased. The broker retains its Outperform rating.

This report was published on May 18, 2020.

Current Price is $0.12. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY20:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.21 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 57.14.

Forecast for FY21:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.82.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPM TPG TELECOM LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $8.09

Goldman Sachs rates ((TPM)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs analysed TPG Telecom’s proposed merger with Vodafone Australia and highlights the telecom company will be distributing a special dividend to its shareholders estimated to be up to $0.67 (fully franked).

The agreement will have additional share sale restrictions on Vodafone for 36-months and any sale must be made to TPG Telecom before selling on-market. The group reaffirmed FY20 guidance while expecting to be impacted by increased bad debts and revenue decline from business closures.

The broker rates the stock neutral with a target price of $7.70.

This report was published on May 20, 2020.

Target price is $7.70 Current Price is $8.09 Difference: minus $0.39 (current price is over target).

If TPM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $8.17, suggesting upside of 1.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.4, implying annual growth of 57.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.5.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.3, implying annual growth of -13.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VTG VITA GROUP LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $1.10

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VTG)) as Buy (1) -

Vita Group’s divisions did relatively well with business centres of the information and communication technology (ICT) division open throughout the lockdown, while the skin-health and wellness (SHAW) division is reopening clinics now.

The group has decided to exit the SQDAthletica, a men’s leisurewear operation. Overall, Canaccord Genuity notes the business to be financially sound and highlights the JobKeeper assistance has helped a lot.

Earnings forecasts are reduced for FY20-21 to $0.13 and $0.14 and the broker does not expect a final dividend in FY20.

Buy rating maintained with price target down to $1.50 from $1.95.

This report was published on May 21, 2020.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $1.10 Difference: $0.4

If VTG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.46.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 13.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.09.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WHC WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $1.82

Wilsons rates ((WHC)) as Overweight (1) -

Whitehaven Coal’s final investment decision (FID) for the Vickery project has been deferred to early FY21, although the key question remains whether the project will see the light of the day at all due to multiple delays.

While Wilsons is hopeful of the project proceeding, the broker feels capital constraints will determine the funding of the project and the timeline. The broker predicts production to commence from the second half of FY23.

Wilsons reaffirms its Overweight recommendation with a target price of $4.75.

This report was published on May 21, 2020.

Target price is $4.75 Current Price is $1.82 Difference: $2.93

If WHC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 161% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.55, suggesting upside of 40.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 3.40 cents and EPS of 6.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.1, implying annual growth of -84.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.5.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 3.70 cents and EPS of 15.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.9, implying annual growth of 84.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources