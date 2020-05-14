Rudi’s View: Investing For Income, The Smart Way

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Dear time-poor investor: the impact from this years tragedy for income investors is worse because of faulty strategies

Investing For Income: The Smart Way

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Bad news hits the weakest the hardest.

Australian investors already endured a rather disappointing latter half of 2019 when companies, including banks and resources companies, announced sizeable cuts to dividends.

It shows not all was well even before the covid-19 pandemic spread across the globe and forced countries into lockdown.

Now 2020 is shaping up as the worst year on record in Australia as far as corporate profits and shareholder dividends are concerned, in particular hitting those shareholders hard whose strategy is aimed at receiving sustainable income from the share market.

However, the truth, no matter how painful for those impacted, is that many of those investors blissfully ignored the very basic number one rule when making investment decisions:

(to quote Warren Buffett from a long time ago)

-Rule number one: never lose money

-Rule number two: never forget rule number one

What the great legend from Omaha tried to tell us all through this seemingly facetious and simplistic two-rule mockery is that successful investing is about managing risk; not about taking risk or ignoring it.

And many an Australian investor, including, sadly, their financial advisors, have ignored the risk that comes with investing in high yielding stocks on the share market for far too long.

Many now facing serious budgeted income shortfall would not necessarily have realised, but buying 5% or 6% yielding equities (forward looking) in the share market pre-corona implies a serious step up on the overall risk ladder.

This is because government bonds, theoretically the ultimate low risk financial instrument available beyond cash under the mattress, are now yielding so little, financial markets have pulled back all yields across instruments and markets accordingly.

Years ago already, I tried to illustrate this process through the diagram below (first published in 2015).

The validity of this general assessment of risk as implied by stock market pricing of securities follows through the observation that most cuts in dividends last year and in 2020 are from the higher yielding cohort on the ASX.

Plus most dividend cuts announced tend to be much larger than for lower yielding equities.

Investors would be wise not to underestimate this process of absorbing the fall-out from the lockdowns and the subsequent economic recession still has a lot longer to run.

Dividends will still be absent and cut next year and in some cases maybe even in 2022.

Maybe this is as good as any time to pause and reflect on what went wrong, and set out on a better strategy for the future.

A faulty income strategy starts with the wrong focus. Priority number one, for all kinds of investors, no matter experience, age or specific strategies, is to look after your capital.

Step number two is to adopt a total return strategy whereby everything is taken into account, including costs, fees and taxes.

Step number three is to incorporate potential income.

Too many investors, panicked by the change in the yield/income landscape post 2012, ignored the natural order for setting up a robust investment portfolio and moved straight to step number three. And many an advisor failed to inform or educate their clients otherwise.

Even prior to last years dividend cuts, and this years Bear Market for equities, the failings of strategies with a sole or extreme focus on income right now had already revealed themselves in spades.

Look no further than the fact three of the Major Four banks share prices had lost about one third of their value since April 2015, prior to sinking near GFC lows in March this year.

Many a stock held for the sole attraction of the dividend has fared a lot worse, including the likes of AMP, G8 Education and, indeed, Telstra.

Even those investors hiding behind the fact they purchased their initial shares many moons ago at much lower prices still cannot deny that any strategy providing income while the capital base erodes away is not a good strategy.

Especially not when after the fall in capital comes the realisation there will not be a dividend at all this year, or a substantially reduced pay-out.

A much better strategy is one that incorporates the one key element that separates equities from bonds and other income providing investment products: growth.

Investors should consider there are two ways for creating income from owning shares: one is through dividends, the second is via selling at a higher level than the purchase price.

The best way to combine both key share market characteristics is through adopting a wholistic approach: by constructing a portfolio that combines growth with income and income with growth.

The end result should be a strategy that is much more protected against negative developments, including capital erosion, while offering growth of capital and income instead.

A truly superior outcome.

Sounds too good to be true? Ive done the ground work over the past five years. I can report from first hand experience its not a theoretical chimera. Get the basics right and you too can grow your capital while enjoying a steady income.