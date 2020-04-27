The Monday Report – 27 April 2020

Daily Market Reports | Apr 27 2020

By Greg Peel

Adrift

It was indeed a Friday kind of Friday on the local market as the ASX200 chopped around in a tight range to the close on low volume. There was not a lot of remarkable movement among sectors.

Energy (+2.0%) and materials (+1.2%) continued their comebacks as oil and metal prices stabilise.

Healthcare (+1.7%) returned to normal service following institutional re-weightings to accommodate Ramsay Health Care’s ((RHC)) capital raising.

All other sectors closed mildly in the green, but for staples, banks and industrials, which closed mildly in the red.

Among individual stocks, Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) currently holds the title of most volatile in the index, bouncing back 13.0% on Friday. The stock seems to go up and down with will they, won’t they news on an NRL restart.

Webjet ((WEB)) finally completed its capital raising, which was oversubscribed, and rose 9.6%. Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) rose 6.8% in sympathy.

Star of the day, outside the index, was stem cell company Mesoblast ((MSB)), which leapt 39% on news its remestemcel treatment had produced very good results in patients on ventilators due to acute virus symptoms.

Nearmap ((NEA)) topped the index losers’ board with a -6.0% fall after competitor Aerometrex ((AMX)) acquired another, unlisted competitor Spookfish Australia at a price that appears to have spooked Nearmap investors.

The second most shorted stock on the ASX, satellite company Speedcast International ((SDA)), filed for bankruptcy.

After a dull end to a down-week for the ASX200, which kicked off with the collapse in the oil price, the futures closed up a more promising 82 points on Saturday morning after Wall Street posted its third straight day of gains.

On My Mind

Georgia intends to begin reopening its economy from tonight, despite being one of the more affected states. Other Republican held states are soon to follow suit.

Japan has now joined Singapore in suffering a second wave, which in Singapore’s case is now worse than the first.

The US is about to launch tracking & tracing apps which, it is suggested, will require 60% participation to be of any use and which -- stop me if you’ve heard this one before -- have prompted concerns over data privacy.

US new durable goods orders fell -14.4% in March.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index showed a fall to 71.8 from 89.1 a month ago.

President Trump signed the second round US$484bn fiscal relief package into law, which includes support for the healthcare sector as well as another US$320bn in small business aid on top of the initial US$350bn.