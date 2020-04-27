Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 27, 2020

Daily Market Reports | Apr 27 2020

ADH (2) ASB BOT BUB CCX COE ELO (2) EML EXP FPH HRL (2) INA JAN LCK LYL MND MZZ NAN NEA OTW PBH PPS PRN RFF SGM SHL SHV SNL TNE VHT WZR

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.25

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((ADH)) as Buy (1) -

Earnings guidance withdrawn for FY20 amidst covid-19 led uncertainty. For the first eleven weeks of the second half, the like-for-like sales have gone up 7.1%, with the recently acquired Mocka also delivering 18.1% sales growth during the period.

The company has cancelled the first half dividend of $0.07. This move would retain $11.8m but would not make investors happy, comments Baillieu. The broker notes supply is no longer an issue with weekly incoming inventory shipments.

With future trading uncertain, Baillieu has reduced fourth quarter of FY20 and first quarter of FY21 earnings contributions respectively. Overall. EPS forecasts have been reduced by -28% and -39% for FY20 and FY21 respectively.

The broker believes Adairs has a robust business model with strong cash generation and high returns on invested capital although high fixed costs and uncertain trading conditions have led to a reduction in the target price.

Buy retained with target price revised to $1.45 from $3.10.

The report was published on March 20, 2020.

Target price is $1.45 Current Price is $1.25

If ADH meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.93.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 7.50 cents and EPS of 14.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.56.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

Goldman Sachs rates ((ADH)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Even with like-for-like sales of Adairs up 7.1% in the first eleven weeks of the second half and Mocka delivering 18.1% sales growth during the period, Goldman Sachs has lowered earnings estimates anticipating the impact of measures to contain covid-19.

Goldman Sachs considers the company’s balance sheet a cause for concern with the lockdown increasing total debt/operating earnings forecast to 3.3x in FY20.

The broker points out that the current underperformance is mostly macro driven. Rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy with target price at $0.70.

The report was published on March 24, 2020.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $1.25

If ADH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.33.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.33.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

ASB AUSTAL LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $2.93

Goldman Sachs rates ((ASB)) as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral (1) -

Austal has underperformed the ASX 200 by -10%, observes Goldman Sachs, after reporting a strong first half in February. The broker highlights Austal is an engineering and construction company that builds ships instead of typical construction works.

The broker is optimistic about the company irrespective of lowering core estimates due to covid-19 related disruptions and sums up the positives: a defensive stream of income with 90% operating profit generated from the low-risk US subsidiary, plus a strong balance sheet with net cash of $95m.

The broker notes two upcoming catalysts- navy force structure assessment and the award of the US Navy FFG[x] program- for 2020.

Rating upgraded to Buy from Neutral with target price at $3.73.

The report was published on March 17, 2020.

Target price is $3.73 Current Price is $2.93

If ASB meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.12, suggesting upside of 40.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.1, implying annual growth of 19.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.9.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.8, implying annual growth of 8.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

BOT BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.06

Bell Potter rates ((BOT)) as Buy (1) -

2020 is a crucial year for Botanix Pharmaceuticals, with two separate phase two trials lined up for treatment of atopic dermatitis and rosacea respectively, notes Bell Potter.

The broker reminds investors the company has recently called for a third phase two study. BTX1801 is a new formulation to be used as an antimicrobial against staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Data released by the company show BTX1801 being effective even against mupirocin (antibiotic) resistant strains of staphylococcus aureus and MRSA.

This trial will be a stepping stone to a pivotal study in the US, comments the broker, while data from the atopic dermatitis trial will be the short-term driver.

Buy rating retained with target price at $0.25.

The report was published on March 16, 2020.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.06

If BOT meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 317% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.33.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.50.

BUB BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $0.87

Bell Potter rates ((BUB)) as Buy (1) -

Bubs Australia’s recent update highlights measures to meet demand for infant formula products as well as inventory building as demand increases for A2M branded infant milk formula products, notes Bell Potter.

While the current demand may simply be a pull forward in revenues due to product hoarding, the broker acknowledges the boost this has given to near term revenues.

The earnings ceiling for the company is high, states Bell Potter, with signs of positive momentum in value being extracted from the milk pool.

The first half net cash is at circa $37m and even with a net circa -$11m in investment and working capital related outflows, the broker considers the company to be adequately funded.

Speculative Buy retained with target price at $0.75.

The report was published on March 20, 2020.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.87

If BUB meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 58.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 435.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CCX CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LTD

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.90

E.L. & C Baillieu rates ((CCX)) as Buy (1) -

City Chic Collective's year-to-date (YTD) sales growth has increased 8.6% and while this is a solid result, the broker comments it does indicate a decrease from 11.3% achieved in the first half.

The comparable sales estimate for the third quarter is just over 3%, observes Baillieu and this decline is expected to continue till the first quarter of FY21.

With online sales being about 70% of total sales, possible store closures would not have a severe impact, notes the broker. Another positive is the resumption of stable supply from Chinese supply partners.

The broker considers the company well placed to deliver strong earnings growth in the medium term on the back of store network expansion, new categories addition and growth from online activities.

Baillieu has reduced EPS forecasts by -15%, -23% and -8% for FY20-22. Buy rating reiterated with target price reduced to $1.75 from $3.80.

The report was published on March 23, 2020.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $1.90

If CCX meets the E.L. & C Baillieu target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.84.

Forecast for FY21:

E.L. & C Baillieu forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.76.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

