Carsales Appears Resilient

Australia | Apr 24 2020

Carsales.com has experienced better trajectory in volumes since Easter, signalling to brokers that business may be more resilient than initially expected.

-Dealer support measures extended into May

-Private listings more likely to be constrained for longer

-South Korea robust, as earnings and revenue grow



By Eva Brocklehurst

As the impact of the coronavirus crisis deepens, Carsales.com ((CAR)) has ratcheted up its dealer support. Enquiry volumes have slumped -25% since March 10, although brokers highlight a better trajectory since Easter.

This indicates there is some resilience in the business and bodes well for when restrictions are lifted. Still, Macquarie suspects the quality of leads is likely to be low, given a lack of sales and, hence, the dealer support initiatives have been forthcoming.

These include a halving of all fixed and variable advertising charges for May and deferred dealer payment terms by 30 days. Morgans had previously estimated the cost of the April fee holiday at $15.5m and assesses the addition of -50% fee holiday in May and other measures will comprise at least another $10m in FY20, also assuming a further $7.5m of assistance in early FY21. Macquarie agrees some support is likely to extend into June.

Other measures include reduced discretionary expenditure, temporarily standing down 250 personnel and board and executive remuneration cut by -20% for three months. UBS estimates the impact of these measures could amount to $5-6m in the second half of FY20. Lead volumes may be soft but domestic inventory and traffic on the company's sites remain robust.

While Carsales has market power and can charge full price for advertising, Morgans suggests it has a vested interest in keeping as many dealers afloat as possible. The broker acknowledges there are risks of a further slowdown in the vehicle market in Australia and stronger competition from major rivals and expects market conditions will improve gradually over the next 3-5 years.

The trading performance since Easter suggests the market is more resilient than Goldman Sachs had anticipated but fourth quarter revenue is now likely to be affected by an additional -50% discount in May. The broker, not one of the seven monitored daily on the FNArena database, estimates the cost initiatives will save around $12m in FY20 and retains a Neutral rating and $14.70 target.

In addition, Macquarie assumes Carsales skips a price increase in 2021, given it implemented an 8% price increase in the primary product in 2020. Credit Suisse agrees that, given listing costs are reasonable proportion of dealer gross profit, it is unlikely the company will be able to put pressure on the pricing lever to the same extent in the medium term.

Listings

In the case of private listings, these are expected to be more constrained as social distancing measures and broader health considerations prevent people interacting for test drives and inspections. Carsales' domestic site remains primarily a used car marketplace, with new cars accounting for less than 20% of inventory.

Credit Suisse also points out that analysis of the GFC shows that used car transactions were more resistant to an economic downturn compared with new car sales, although suspects restrictions on movement this time around could mean used car sales also suffer.