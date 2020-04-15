Real Test Of Afterpay Model Is Yet To Come

Australia | Apr 15 2020

Broker views on Afterpay vary widely, despite the company assuring the market it is well-positioned to manage the current crisis.

-Real test of the business is yet to come

-Negative consequences for growth from risk mitigation

-Is the impact of the pandemic priced into the stock?



By Eva Brocklehurst

So far, there have been few disruptions to BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) operator Afterpay ((APT)) from the coronavirus pandemic. Online business is ramping up as merchants rush to set up facilities amid the current lock-down of physical stores.

The company has noted in-store purchasing fell in the last two weeks of March while online was up 8% on the prior two weeks. The business has increased its cash position, reduced capital intensity and shifted to lower-risk and higher performance customers.

There are plans in place to increase the hurdle rate for approved purchases if necessary. Discretionary marketing expenditure is also being pulled. Higher bad debts are still expected, although partially offset by lower expenditure.

Macquarie assesses the business is managing the risks quite well at this early point in the downturn. Australia is shifting to six-week repayment cycles from eight weeks, in line with the US and UK. Morgans agrees the company appears ready to handle the bad debt scenarios in the near term and considers the recent sell-off in the stock overdone.

Bell Potter believes it is too early to be confident regarding the next few months and makes few changes to forecasts. The broker, not one of the seven stockbrokers monitored daily on the FNArena database, has a Buy rating and $45.95 target.

Wilsons agrees, suspecting the real test is yet to come, although assesses the impact of the pandemic appears priced into the stock and the strong performance to date needs to be commended. The broker, also not one of the seven, retains a Market Weight rating and $30.46 target.

Risk Management

UBS is much more negative, downgrading to Sell. The broker assesses the likely fall-out from the pandemic is still uncertain, although the balance sheet is strong and a capital raising is unlikely. Still, the business is fundamentally an unsecured consumer lending enterprise that is facing a severe recession.

Ultimately, the outcome will be a function of how much growth Afterpay is prepared to sacrifice to manage its bad debts along with the severity and duration of the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs acknowledges refinements to risk parameters will have some negative consequences for growth but believes the positioning is appropriate given the current uncertainty. If the business can manage the stresses in the June and September quarter, the broker expects this would prove the robust nature of the business model, and confidence should improve.

March quarter sales were up 97% and underlying sales in the month were up 12% on both January and February. Trading at the commencement of April is up 10% on the end of March. Meanwhile, EBay has become one of the main online stores across the business.

Active customers were ahead of most expectations. Afterpay has withdrawn guidance for a target of 9.5m active customers by the end of June, although asserts it remains on track.

Canada is readying for launch later in the year, while in-store roll-out in the US will depend on whether and when the pandemic restrictions are eased. Wilsons expects in-store business to be soft into FY21, although government stimulus and reduced consumer panic are supportive. The broker assumes a six-month impact from the pandemic and expects US store openings will be pushed into FY21.