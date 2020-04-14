Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-04-20

Weekly Reports | Apr 14 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 6 to Friday April 10, 2020

Total Upgrades: 24

Total Downgrades: 13

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.96%; Hold 40.57%; Sell 9.47%

The rate of stockbroking analysts issuing upgrades in recommendations for individual ASX-listed entities is slowing, but the pendulum remains firmly in favour of more Buy (and equivalent) ratings.



For the shortened week ending on Thursday, 9th April 2020, FNArena registered 24 upgrades against 13 downgrades, with only four of the upgrades not shifting to a new Buy. Total Buy ratings for the seven stockbrokerages monitored daily now sits just under the 50%, at 49.96%, against 40.5% on Neutral/Hold and the remaining 9.4% on Sells.



Only three of the week's downgrades moved to Sell with Charter Hall Retail REIT, Otto Energy and Treasury Wine Estates the unlucky receivers.



Positive amendments to valuations and price targets remain few and far between, with only St Barbara, NextDC and Coles Group worth mentioning. It goes without saying, in the current climate of a global pandemic and the deepest recession since the Great Depression unfolding, many more and deeper reductions to price targets are taking place.



Biggest loser for the week is Webjet (capital raising), followed by Flight Centre (capital raising), Arena REIT and Stockland. All ten stocks in the week's top ten for negative adjustments suffered by double digit percentage.



In contrast, the week's top ten nominations for positive revisions to earnings forecasts show big movements with Audinate on the week's top position, followed by National Storage REIT, Whitehaven Coal, and -believe it or not- Qantas.



Of course, negative changes made to forecasts remain multiple times larger. Here the biggest loser for the week is Flight Centre, followed by Webjet, then Oil Search, IDP Education, Sydney Airport and QBE Insurance. With the latter announcing a capital raising on Tuesday (this morning) this stock is likely to feature next week as well.



It'll be interesting to note when the above trends, all well-established, come to an end in Australia. My hunch is it won't be soon (though things might start slowing down).

Upgrade

ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP ((ABP)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Ord Minnett notes, since the pandemic has affected markets, A-REITs have fallen -40% while the S&P ASX 200 index has declined -27%.

As a result, the broker makes changes to recommendations for around half of its coverage.

December 2019 book values are expected to be impaired for all property sectors over the next 12-18 months, from revised cash flow and growth assumptions and higher capitalisation rates.

Abacus Property is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold and the target is lowered to $2.70 from $3.30.

ARENA REIT ((ARF)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Macquarie observes government policy has tilted to support the sector and the valuation is attractive. Childcare operators will receive a subsidy if services are kept open and not charged. The funding will apply from April 6.

While downside risks may exist for commercial leases in the broader sense, Macquarie believes any regulatory headwinds will be directed towards financially-distressed tenants.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Target is reduced to $2.45 from $3.20.

AUSNET SERVICES ((AST)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/3/1

Macquarie considers the valuation compelling, although growth may be limited in the current transmission investment phase.

The industry has limited direct sensitivity to the pandemic and the stock is seen as defensive with a sustainable dividend.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target lowered to $1.87 from $1.90.

BHP GROUP ((BHP)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 6/1/0

Credit Suisse believes this is a rare opportunity to buy BHP Group and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. The company has a portfolio of large projects in attractive markets.

As BHP looks to exit the thermal coal business, Credit Suisse expects proceeds will be handed over to shareholders as no further de-leveraging is required.

Even in more extreme downside scenarios, no pressure on the balance sheet and dividend is expected over the next 12 months. Target is reduced to $39 from $41.

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST ((CDP)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Ord Minnett notes, since the pandemic has affected markets, A-REITs have fallen -40% while the S&P ASX 200 index has declined -27%.

As a result, the broker makes changes to recommendations for around half of its coverage.

December 2019 book values are expected to be impaired for all property sectors over the next 12-18 months, from revised cash flow and growth assumptions and higher capitalisation rates.

Carindale Property is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold. Target is reduced to $3.60 from $5.20.