Uranium Week: Further Supply Cuts

Weekly Reports | Apr 14 2020

Kazatomprom has moved to formalise virus-related production shutdowns across its operations, sending uranium spot prices higher still.

-Kazak restrictions impact uranium production
-Cameco moves to shutter more facilities
-spot and term prices on the move in response

By Greg Peel

The Kazak government has imposed measures which now cover all of state-owned Kazatomprom’s regions of operation, order to stop the spread of the virus. This has led to a reduction in staff at mine sites and a three-month period of reduced recovery operations, hence lower uranium production.

Kazatomprom is working with its joint venture partners, which include Canada’s Cameco, on "assessing the full impact and detailed implementation of this decision across all of Kazakhstan's uranium mines," industry consultant TradeTech reports.

Based on threes month of reduced operations, Kazatomprom expects Kazakhstan’s 2020 total production volume to decline up to -10.4mlbs U3O8 from the previous forecast of 59.1-59.3mlbs U3O8, although it noted the impact on production may vary from this estimate.

The company nevertheless does not expect reduced production to impact on 2020 sales obligations which can be satisfied from stockpiled material. It will however impact on joint venture partners, given their respective shares of production will be hit. Cameco has announced an expected loss of -600,000lbs U3O8.

Meanwhile, Cameco continues to shut down its Canadian operations. Added to the company’s list of shuttered mines and mills last week were the company’s Port Hope UF6 conversion facility in Ontario, thus forcing the closure of the Blind River UO3 refinery, UO3 being required to produce UF6.

The plants will at this stage close for four weeks and summer maintenance will be brought forward where possible.

Price Pressure

Traders getting in on the act, and producers requiring to purchase material in the spot market to satisfy contracts, continue to push spot prices higher as supply dwindles.  A number of utilities were also active on the buy-side last week.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Cuts To Oil Production Unlikely To Be Enough

Apr 14 2020 - Commodities
2
Uranium Week: Further Supply Cuts

Apr 14 2020 - Weekly Reports
3
Qantas Set For Takeoff

Apr 14 2020 - Technicals
4
Would A Penfolds De-Merger Create Value?

Apr 14 2020 - Australia
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-04-20

Apr 14 2020 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Does BHP Group Deserve This Hammering?

Mar 18 2020 - Australia
2
The Wrap: Economy, Dividends & Retailers

Mar 20 2020 - Weekly Reports
3
Macquarie Group Ready To Bounce

Mar 24 2020 - Technicals
4
Flight Centre To Emerge Bigger And Leaner

Apr 08 2020 - Australia
5
Long-Term Opportunity In Altium

Mar 18 2020 - Australia
6
CSL Plasma Collections Likely To Remain Robust

Mar 24 2020 - Australia